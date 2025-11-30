Duke Basketball Signee Off to Blazing Start in Senior Campaign
Bryson Howard, who kickstarted what is now a three-deep 2026 Duke basketball recruiting haul when he pledged allegiance to the Blue Devils back on Oct. 21, and his Heritage High School (Texas) Coyotes have already played six games this season, ahead of schedule compared to most prep teams across the country.
They sit at 5-1 overall, albeit fresh off their first loss. And the Blue Devil prize, son of one-time NBA All-Star forward Josh Howard, is soaring as an all-around talent.
In his 37 appearances last season, Howard averaged 17.1 points. As things stand, he's bumped that number to 22.8 as a senior, adding 8.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 3.0 steals, 1.0 blocks, and only 1.3 turnovers per game as the squad's primary playmaker and bucket-getter.
Moreover, Howard is posting those stats in only 26.7 minutes per outing — ranking No. 13 in the country with his 27.4 points per 32 minutes — while shooting 48.6 percent from the field.
He's knocked down only 20.5 percent of his 3-point attempts thus far. But that number is likely to eventually rise with a bigger sample size, as he shot 46.2 percent from three in Nike EYBL action over the summer while boosting his stock considerably in the eyes of recruiting experts.
Jon Scheyer Looking Forward to Coaching Bryson Howard
"Bryson is one of the premier shooters in the country," fourth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer noted after the 6-foot-5, 190-pound five-star made his commitment official during the fall signing period earlier this month, "but what makes him special is how complete his game is. He can play on and off the ball, defend multiple positions at a high level, and he's an absolute competitor."
Boasting a 6-foot-11 wingspan and a budding all-around skillset, Bryson Howard checks in at No. 13 overall, No. 5 among small forwards, and No. 1 in Texas on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
The 2026 Duke basketball collection, featuring the nation's No. 4-ranked player in St. Mary's Catholic High School (Ariz.) five-star power forward Cameron Williams, remains at No. 5 overall in the country, per 247Sports.
IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star center Maxime Meyer, who announced his commitment to Scheyer & Co. nine days after Howard and roughly two weeks before Williams, is the lowest-ranked piece in the Blue Devil haul at No. 103 among his peers.
