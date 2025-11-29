Duke Basketball Set to Host Coveted Transfer Forward
Caden Pierce hails from Chicagoland, as does Jon Scheyer. And there's reason to believe the mutual interest is on the rise between the Princeton Tigers transfer forward and the fourth-year Duke basketball head coach, as ESPN college hoops insider Jeff Borzello reported on Friday that Pierce, who averaged 11.9 points and 7.9 rebounds across three seasons at Princeton, plans to visit Scheyer and the Blue Devils "in the coming weeks."
Borzello pointed out in his social media post that Pierce, younger brother to former UNC basketball forward Justin Pierce and current Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce, has already checked out the Grand Canyon Antelopes in person.
Plus, according to Borzello, the 6-foot-7, 220-pound polished all-around talent — unrated and unranked on major recruiting sites as a prep out of Glen Ellyn High School (Ill.) before eventually becoming the 2022-23 Ivy League Rookie of the Year and 2023-24 Ivy League Player of the Year — will travel to Purdue to tour the Boilermakers' facilities this weekend. He'll also soon visit the UConn Huskies, Louisville Cardinals, and Gonzaga Bulldogs.
Earlier this week, Ivy Hoops Online's Richard Kent reported that Pierce is close friends to a former Princeton teammate who is a well-received deep reserve in Durham this season in senior guard Jack Scott, and he added that Scott intends to stick around with the Duke basketball program next year as a graduate assistant. Plus, Kent noted that Scheyer is reportedly high on Pierce as a potential Blue Devil.
During his tenure at the helm in Durham, Jon Scheyer has already welcomed two Princeton transfers: Scott and 2022-23 Blue Devil forward Max Johns.
Looking to Play With a Banner-Hunting Mentality
Caden Pierce, now taking a year off from playing collegiate basketball to focus on earning his economics degree at Princeton, officially entered the transfer portal about two months ago. He has one year of eligibility remaining but won't suit up as a senior at his new school, wherever that may be, until next season.
"I want to go to a program that's going to continue to win a lot of games," Pierce recently explained to The Daily Princetonian, "potentially maybe win a national championship."
Kent's report painted Duke, UConn, and Purdue as the frontrunners for Caden Pierce's services.
