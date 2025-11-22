Duke Basketball Welcomes Top-Shelf Competitor to Recruiting Haul
Heritage High School (Texas) small forward Bryson Howard, son of former NBA All-Star and Wake Forest standout Josh Howard, committed to fourth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and the staff in Durham back in mid-Oct. He became the first addition to what stands as a three-deep Blue Devil recruiting haul.
And now, as of this month's early signing period for the 2026 class, Bryson Howard is officially a future Blue Devil.
Scheyer's Comment's Can Be Viewed Below:
- "We're really excited to welcome Bryson Howard to Duke," Scheyer said about the stock-rising prospect, who went from unranked and without any notable offers as recently as May to his current placement at No. 12 overall and No. 4 at his position on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
- "Bryson is one of the premier shooters in the country, but what makes him special is how complete his game is. He can play on and off the ball, defend multiple positions at a high level, and he's an absolute competitor."
- "That competitiveness, combined with his scoring and shooting ability, is going to translate well to the college game. He's a tremendous teammate — unselfish, all about winning, and a willingness to do whatever it takes.
- "He can guard the opposing team's best player regardless of position, he will crash the boards, and hit big shots. We love that versatility and competitive spirit, and can't wait to see Bryson bring that same fire and impact to Duke."
The 6-foot-5, 190-pound wing, owning a smooth outside stroke but enjoying his fair share of versatility with a reported 6-foot-11 wingspan, averaged 19.7 points and 6.0 rebounds per game for Pro Skills in Nike EYBL action over the summer. And he did so while shooting 46.2 percent beyond the arc.
Bryson Howard was the first Duke basketball pledge on the 2026 recruiting trail. But IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star center Maxime Meyer followed suit just over a week later, and the Blue Devils' highest-ranked 2026 commit thus far, St. Mary's High School (Ariz.) five-star power forward Cameron Williams, joined the club not long after.
Duke basketball, which reeled in a top-two class in each of Jon Scheyer's first four recruiting cycles at the helm, ranks No. 5 in the 2026 recruiting arena at this juncture. However, the Blue Devils could jump to or near the top soon, as they're still in play for a few undecided five-star prospects.
