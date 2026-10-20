Duke Basketball 'Not a Team That Has Bad Blood for Each Other'

There's so much talent on the 2026-27 Duke basketball roster that an outsider might assume some chemistry issues could arise in the locker room. But judging by the recent chat between three Blue Devil sophomores on the latest episode of The Brotherhood Podcast, vibes of togetherness are notably high in Durham right now as the squad, No. 2 in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll, gears up to host the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers for an exhibition game at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday (ACC Network).

"A lot of joy, man," projected Blue Devil starting wing Dame Sarr noted in clear agreement with two fellow second-year Duke talents in guard Cayden Boozer and forward Sebastian Wilkins when discussing what fans can expect from this year's heralded group. "A lot of just happiness playing basketball. And I feel like we're going to enjoy on the court, and they're going to enjoy from the stands, for sure...

"I just love the joy that we play with. I feel like that's the biggest thing. You know, just being happy for each other's success, that's going to take us a long way, for sure."

Healthy Competitive Spirit Reigns Inside Duke Basketball Program

Boozer, in contention for a starting spot after averaging 7.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists as a Duke basketball freshman on a team that posted a 35-3 overall record, pointed to the strong balance this go-round between high-level competition in practice and the players' shared vision of unity under fifth-year head coach Jon Scheyer.

Oct 3, 2026; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden boozer (2) drives the ball during the Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think [fans] are just going to see a really competitive team," Boozer said to Sarr and Wilkins. "When you have a team that's so competitive, we're gonna figure out how to win games, whether we're down 10 at some point or it's a close game in the ACC.

"We're just gonna figure out how to win just because we're competitive and we're also connected too. It's not a team that has bad blood for each other."

Wilkins, who redshirted last season but has stood out as a consistent force throughout the Blue Devils' preseason action thus far, chimed in by describing the productive battles between blue and white jerseys in practice.

"Every day in practice, you can see the joy and the competitiveness," Wilkins explained. "Like, each team wants to win, no matter who your teammate is. But after we compete, we're all best friends outside the court. We hang out all the time."

Oct 3, 2026; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Sebastian Wilkins (5) during the Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After squaring off againt Tennessee on Tuesday night, the Blue Devils will get ready for a trip to Lawrence, Kan., for an exhibition bout against the preseason No. 17 Kansas Jayhawks in the famed Allen Fieldhouse at 1 p.m. ET Sunday (ESPN). That matchup will mark Duke's last preseason tune-up before tipping off its regular season at home versus the unranked Army Black Knights on Monday, Nov. 2, at 6:30 p.m. ET (ESPNU).