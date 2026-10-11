How Duke's Sebastian Wilkins Used Developmental Year to His Advantage

Duke basketball redshirt freshman Sebastian Wilkins spent a year sitting on the bench.

Wilkins, originally a part of the 2026 recruiting class, reclassified into 2025 and enrolled at Duke a year early. The 6'8" Brewster Academy (NH) product was a top-35 recruit in the 2025 class, according to the 247Sports 2025 Composite Rankings.

Head coach Jon Scheyer was bringing in the No. 1-ranked 2025 recruiting class, per 247Sports, a group including Cameron and Cayden Boozer, former Blue Devil and current UConn Husky Nik Khamenia, and Dame Sarr. As a result, Wilkins redshirted and used the 2025-26 year to develop.

Oct 3, 2026; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Sebastian Wilkins (5) gestures during the Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Sebastian Wilkins Used Redshirt Year to His Advantage

From a recruiting standpoint, discussions around this Blue Devils team mirrored past seasons. Scheyer and Co. built one of the best high school recruiting classes, landed two marquee transfers in John Blackwell (Wisconsin) and Drew Scharnowski (Belmont), and were returning four of their top six scorers from last season's squad that earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Blue Devils were firmly entrenched as one of the best teams in college basketball heading into the 2026-27 campaign, but Wilkins didn't seem to be getting enough buzz as he awaited his opportunity.

Oct 3, 2025; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Sebastian Wilkins (5) shoots a three pointer during the Countdown to Craziness at the Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wilkins got his first action of the year against Belmont in Thursday night's scrimmage, which Duke won 102-62. In the win, Wilkins went for eight points, six rebounds, an assist, and two steals on 4-of-10 shooting from the field.

Throughout the offseason, we discussed what Wilkins' potential role could actually look like as a redshirt freshman. Given that this is Scheyer's deepest team so far, how would Wilkins actually get on the floor?

Oct 7, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer answers questions from the media during the ACC Tip-Off in Charlotte, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wilkins Earning His Minutes

Wilkins' most realistic path for minutes in 2026-27 is probably as a reserve 3-and-D wing. At 6'8", he's a versatile and impactful defender, with the ability to knock down the three-point shot consistently and impact winning in several different ways. Wilkins may need to be a reliable three-point shooter at solid volume to see heavy minutes, but there's certainly room for him in the rotation.

Behind Sarr, the Blue Devils will need reliable three-point shooters and scorers who can step in without sacrificing any length or switchability on the defensive end of the floor. Wilkins has the tools to provide that boost off the bench.

After the scrimmage victory over Belmont, Scheyer was asked about what he saw over Wilkins' redshirt year that is now translating.

"Sebastian really has used that year in the best way because he understands what we're looking for," Scheyer said. "And, he's a great connector on offense...He's a versatile defender, he has four offensive rebounds tonight. He just does a lot of what, you know, what's called the little things, even though they're not little. Sebastian does all of it."

Wilkins was essentially a part of that last year of redshirts before the NCAA approved its new age-based eligibility model, and he used that year to improve in ways this Duke team needs. He flashed high-level defensive impact, and the three-point shot will come. Don't forget about Wilkins as a big part of this rotation.