How To Watch Duke Basketball's Exhibition Game vs. Tennessee

The Duke basketball program will face Tennessee in its first exhibition game ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Duke hosted Belmont for a scrimmage on Oct. 8 to kick off the preseason and validated the preseason hype around the Blue Devils as arguably the best roster in college basketball, routing the Bruins 102-62.

Oct 7, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils Patrick Ngongba II (21) answers questions from the media during the ACC Tip-Off in Charlotte, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils looked dominant on the defensive end, and the Volunteers will be a great early test to gauge just how elite this team already is on that side of the floor. This is also the second season in a row that Duke has faced Tennessee in an exhibition; the Blue Devils took down the Vols 83-76 last year in Knoxville.

Before the Blue Devils' first exhibition bout, here's everything fans need to know.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How To Watch Duke's Exhibition Game vs. Tennessee

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 20

Time: 7:00 pm ET

Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium (Durham, NC)

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) dribbles the ball as UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) defends in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TV: ACC Network

Listen: Blue Devil Network

Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes talks with guard Juke Harris (2) during a college basketball exhibition game against Xavier on Oct. 15, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Quick Preview Before Duke Faces Tennessee

Now, it's important not to take too much away from a preseason exhibition game, but Tennessee will provide an early test for the Blue Devils after an elite defensive showing against Belmont. Rick Barnes built one of the nation's top transfer portal classes this offseason, and this year's Vols club is built to lead with offense.

Barnes brought in the No. 3-ranked portal class in the nation, according to 247Sports. The group includes Juke Harris (21.4 ppg at Wake Forest), Jalen Haralson (16.2 ppg at Notre Dame), Tyler Lundblade (15.6 ppg at Belmont), Terrence Hill Jr. (15.0 ppg at VCU), Dai Dai Ames (16.9 ppg at California), and Miles Rubin (11.3 ppg at Loyola Chicago). Not only does Tennessee have scoring all over the floor, but it has a solid wealth of size, too.

Tennessee guard Juke Harris (2) moves the ball while guarded by Xavier guard Ruben Dominguez (9) during a college basketball exhibition game on Oct. 15, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Duke held Belmont to 34.5% shooting from the field and 23.3% shooting from three-point range on 30 attempts. It also tallied 12 steals, seven blocks, and outrebounded the Bruins 46-28.

Scheyer and Co. built a rotation with switchable size everywhere, and that was clear against Belmont. This Tennessee team has the makeup of a squad that will try to push the pace and win with a high-octane offense, giving Duke an early chance to contain a presumably prolific attack.

Tennessee guard Jalen Haralson (10) tries to get to the basket while guarded by Xavier forward Nikos Chitikoudis (16) during a college basketball exhibition game on Oct. 15, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Again, this is an exhibition. Regardless of how good or inconsistent the Volunteers are offensively on Tuesday night, they will look much different in February and March. It's hard to take anything too seriously this early, but we'll see how overwhelming Duke can be on the defensive end of the floor.

Tennessee fell 86-70 to Xavier in its first exhibition on Oct. 15.