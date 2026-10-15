Difference Between Duke Basketball Floor-Setters Versus Ceiling-Risers

The 2026-27 Duke basketball roster appears loaded enough to begin the season at No. 1 or 2 in the AP Poll. And the Blue Devils have already become the media's pick to finish atop the ACC standings, as the conference's preseason accolades were released on Tuesday.

Duke boasts a promising assortment of experience levels and just an undeniably vast amount of all-around talent.

Jon Scheyer's fifth squad features a heralded cast of freshmen in Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, Deron Rippey Jr., Bryson Howard, Cameron Williams, and Maxime Meyer. Add in returning players Cayden Boozer, Caleb Foster, Patrick Ngongba II, and Dame Sarr, all key contributors for a 2025-26 team that won 35 games, and second-year Duke basketball forward Sebastian Wilkins, who redshirted last season. Plus, the program has welcomed proven transfers John Blackwell and Drew Scharnowski.

Duke Basketball Head Coach on Two Strengths of Blue Devil Attack

At ACC Tipoff in Charlotte last week, Jon Scheyer fielded countless questions about his widely admired roster construction for the upcoming Duke basketball regular season, which tips off at home against Army on Monday, Nov. 2, at 6:30 p.m. ET (ESPNU).

In one of his responses, the 39-year-old reflected on "the consistency" that recent Blue Devil veterans provided in helping the program go 70-7 over the past two seasons before summarizing the anticipated impacts of his seasoned talents compared to his first-year players this go-round.

"In 77 games the last two years, we're in every game partly because of our team, obviously, but also because of those [veterans]," Scheyer explained. "So, I think for us, we need our vets to give us that floor. That's Pat, that's Dame, that's Cayden and Caleb, that's Jon, and that's Drew. They have to give us that floor of consistency.

"And then, I think the rest of the team can give us that ceiling of where we can get to as well. So, that's going to be different in finding that."

Not only does Scheyer foresee versatile lineups in terms of experience, but it also sounds like he anticipates a wider distribution of scoring than last season when freshman phenom and eventual No. 3 overall draft pick Cameron Boozer averaged over seven points more than anyone else on the team with his 22.5 per game.

"We're going to have to score in different ways," Scheyer noted. "I think our offense is going to be different. A lot of last year was built around Cam, as it should have been. And this year, obviously Pat is going to be a hub of how we play, but guard scoring is going to be different...

"I could go down the list. It's going to be more collective in that sense."

Oct 3, 2026; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) drives the ball down court during the Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scheyer's deep Duke basketball collection continues displaying its preparations for the regular season when it welcomes Tennessee to Durham for an exhibition bout at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday (ACC Network).