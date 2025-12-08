Duke Basketball Team Climbs One Spot in NET Rankings

Jon Scheyer and his fourth Duke basketball squad boast the best Quad 1 record in the country. The Blue Devils, off to the program's best start since Marvin Bagley III, Grayson Allen, & Co. won 11 straight to begin the 2017-18 campaign, sit at 4-0 in the Quad 1 column and 10-0 overall this season, with a couple more non-conference outings to go until their ACC slate gets underway at the end of this month.

Despite the premier Quad 1 mark, though, Duke checks in at No. 2 in the latest NCAA NET Rankings, updated daily and ultimately used to help determine NCAA Tournament at-large selections and overall seeding. The Blue Devils rose one notch in light of Saturday afternoon's 66-60 true road win over the Michigan State Spartans, who saw their No. 10 NET standing go unchanged on Sunday.

Notable NCAA NET ranking moves, Dec 7 (Part 1):



Iowa State: 3 (+4)

Purdue: 9 (-5)

Illinois: 13 (+13)

Saint Mary’s: 19 (+8)

St. John’s: 21 (-5)

Arkansas: 22 (+11)

Miami FL: 24 (+5)

Iowa: 26 (+5)

Indiana: 28 (-5)

Kentucky: 30 (+9)

Villanova: 31 (+13)

Tennessee: 34 (-15)

USC: 35… — Made For March (@madeformarch) December 7, 2025

Meanwhile, the Michigan Wolverines, 8-0 overall and 3-0 in Quad 1 bouts, still stand atop the list at No. 1.

Duke ranks No. 4 in the AP Top 25 Poll but is likely to jump one spot on Monday in light of the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers' 81-58 loss to the No. 10 Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday.

As for the ACC, which is garnering considerably more respect as a unit this go-round compared to recent years, five others appear among the top 25 in the latest NCAA NET Rankings, albeit none joining the Blue Devils inside the top 10: the Louisville Cardinals at No. 11, UNC Tar Heels at No. 15, Virginia Cavaliers at No. 16, Miami Hurricanes at No. 24, and Clemson Tigers at No. 25.

Upcoming Duke Basketball Schedule

While also focusing on fall semester final exams, the Blue Devils are currently gearing up to host the unranked Lipscomb Bisons (No. 132 NET) in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 16, at 6 p.m. ET (ACC Network).

Four nights later, Duke basketball will be in New York City's Madison Square Garden for the second time this season, as the high-powered bunch is set to face the Texas Tech Red Raiders (No. 36 NET) for their SentinelOne Classic showdown. That matchup tips off on Saturday, Dec. 20, at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN).

The Blue Devils' conference action then begins with a home game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (No. 202 NET) on Wednesday, Dec. 31, at 4 p.m. ET (ACC Network).

