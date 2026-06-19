Versatile Prospect Lands on Duke Basketball Recruiting Radar

At least a handful of 2028 recruits has heard from Jon Scheyer's Duke basketball recruiting team since Monday, the first day that college coaches were permitted to directly contact rising high school juniors. Add to that list another heralded big man in Malvern Prep School (Pa.) composite five-star Logan Chwastyk.

On Friday evening, Chwastyk told Recruits Zone that the Blue Devils are among the programs that have reached out to him this week. Per the report, others on that list of callers are Louisville, UConn, Indiana, Vanderbilt, Auburn, Ohio State, Syracuse, Virginia, Villanova, Stanford, Florida State, Kansas State, Saint Mary's, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame, Penn State, Xavier, Boston College, and Pitt.

INFO: Top-20 2028 prospect Logan Chwastyk tells @recruitszone he’s heard from these schools since the contact period began:



Duke

Louisville

UConn

Indiana

Vanderbilt

Auburn

Ohio St

Syracuse

Virginia

Villanova

Stanford

FSU

Kansas St

St. Mary’s

VTech

Notre Dame

PSU

Xavier

BC

Pitt pic.twitter.com/YxwHGdhvQ0 — Recruits Zone (Blake Smith) (@recruitszone) June 19, 2026

At No. 19 overall on the 247Sports 2028 Composite, the 6-foot-10, 215-pound Chwastyk stacks up at No. 7 among the loaded group of centers in the cycle and No. 2 among rising high school juniors in Pennsylvania.

According to 247Sports, his growing list of offers consists of eight schools: Florida State, Indiana, Notre Dame, Penn State, Syracuse, Cal State Bakersfield, Rider, and Villanova.

Scouting Report on Potential Duke Basketball Target Logan Chwastyk

Logan Chwastyk was among 18 finalists for a spot on the USA Basketball Men's U17 National Team — set to travel to the FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup in Turkey next week — but he did not end up on the final roster released on Friday morning. Nevertheless, his advanced abilities, especially as a scorer around the rim, are undeniable at this early stage in his development.

"What obviously pops out at you is his size and his ability to move at that size," Malvern Prep head coach Paul Romanczuk explained to 247Sports' Dushawn London about Chwastyk, who currently competes for Team Final on the Nike EYBL circuit. "He's someone who is very versatile offensively. He can pop out and knock down jumpers, he can handle the ball at his size, and he has no problems scoring inside, posting up, and finishing with both his left and right hands.

"He's got a very versatile skillset for how young he is and the size he's got."

Thus far, Jon Scheyer and his blueblood crew have yet to extend any offers on the 2028 recruiting trail. But that may well not be the case much longer, as the number of talents who have reported new interest from the Blue Devils continues to increase.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.