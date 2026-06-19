Duke Basketball Reaches Out to Another Five-Star Talent
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Monday marked the first day that college coaches were permitted to directly contact rising high school juniors. And on Thursday afternoon, another elite member of the class joined the list of those who have reported hearing from Jon Scheyer's Duke basketball recruiting team, as Bolingbrook High School (Ill.) five-star guard Brady Pettigrew told League Ready's Sam Kayser that the Blue Devils have reached out to him.
The others on that list are Illinois, Texas Tech, DePaul, Kansas, Michigan State, Kentucky, Cal, Southern Cal, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Villanova, Penn State, BYU, Ohio State, Florida State, Notre Dame, UNC, Seton Hall, Texas, Missouri, Florida, Memphis, NC State, and LSU.
In October, the 6-foot-3, 185-pound Pettigrew debuted at No. 15 overall on the 247Sports 2028 Composite. He has since climbed one notch to No. 14, currently checking in at No. 1 among combo guards and No. 1 in Illinois.
"He's an elite athlete with a knack for getting to the rim and finishing through contact," 247Sports' Connor Goodson noted about Pettigrew back in May. "While Pettigrew is listed as a combo guard, his skillset is more that of a wing right now, but he's starting to show flashes of adding more lead guard skills to his bag."
Brady Pettigrew has already landed over two dozen offers, per 247Sports. That group of full-fledged suitors includes a few ACC programs in NC State, Florida State, Georgia Tech, and Virginia Tech.
Other 2028 Recruits on Duke Basketball Radar
According to various reports this week, Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils have also reached out to few more 2028 prospects.
Those potential Duke basketball recruiting targets include the top-ranked player in the class: Eagle's Landing Christian Academy (Ga.) five-star forward AJ Williams. Plus, the Blue Devils have contacted two top-shelf big men in the cycle: St. Francis High School (Calif.) five-star center Yann Kamagate, who ranks No. 5 overall on the 247Sports 2028 Composite, and IMG Academy (Fla.) five-star center Dylan Betts, a 7-foot-3, 230-pounder who stacks up at No. 15 overall.
And that's not to mention Coatesville Area High School (Pa.) five-star forward Colton Hiller, who ranks No. 2 overall and began drawing interest from the Blue Devils months ago.
Thus far, no 2028 preps have reported an offer from the Duke basketball staff.
Meanwhile, only two 2027 talents have officially landed on the Blue Devils' offer sheet in Wisconsin Lutheran School four-star forward Kager Knueppel and Southeastern Prep Academy (Fla.) five-star guard Beckham Black.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.
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Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.Follow MattGilesBD