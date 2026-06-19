Duke Basketball Reaches Out to Another Five-Star Talent

Monday marked the first day that college coaches were permitted to directly contact rising high school juniors. And on Thursday afternoon, another elite member of the class joined the list of those who have reported hearing from Jon Scheyer's Duke basketball recruiting team, as Bolingbrook High School (Ill.) five-star guard Brady Pettigrew told League Ready's Sam Kayser that the Blue Devils have reached out to him.

The others on that list are Illinois, Texas Tech, DePaul, Kansas, Michigan State, Kentucky, Cal, Southern Cal, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Villanova, Penn State, BYU, Ohio State, Florida State, Notre Dame, UNC, Seton Hall, Texas, Missouri, Florida, Memphis, NC State, and LSU.

2028 5⭐️ Brady Pettigrew has seen a wave of interest from college programs since the initial contact period opened for 2028 prospects, he told @LeagueRDY:



Illinois

Texas Tech

DePaul

Duke

Kansas

Michigan State

Kentucky

Cal

USC

Auburn

Georgia Tech

Villanova

Penn State

BYU… pic.twitter.com/vdgnpfrRFU — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) June 18, 2026

In October, the 6-foot-3, 185-pound Pettigrew debuted at No. 15 overall on the 247Sports 2028 Composite. He has since climbed one notch to No. 14, currently checking in at No. 1 among combo guards and No. 1 in Illinois.

"He's an elite athlete with a knack for getting to the rim and finishing through contact," 247Sports' Connor Goodson noted about Pettigrew back in May. "While Pettigrew is listed as a combo guard, his skillset is more that of a wing right now, but he's starting to show flashes of adding more lead guard skills to his bag."

Brady Pettigrew has already landed over two dozen offers, per 247Sports. That group of full-fledged suitors includes a few ACC programs in NC State, Florida State, Georgia Tech, and Virginia Tech.

Other 2028 Recruits on Duke Basketball Radar

According to various reports this week, Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils have also reached out to few more 2028 prospects.

Those potential Duke basketball recruiting targets include the top-ranked player in the class: Eagle's Landing Christian Academy (Ga.) five-star forward AJ Williams. Plus, the Blue Devils have contacted two top-shelf big men in the cycle: St. Francis High School (Calif.) five-star center Yann Kamagate, who ranks No. 5 overall on the 247Sports 2028 Composite, and IMG Academy (Fla.) five-star center Dylan Betts, a 7-foot-3, 230-pounder who stacks up at No. 15 overall.

And that's not to mention Coatesville Area High School (Pa.) five-star forward Colton Hiller, who ranks No. 2 overall and began drawing interest from the Blue Devils months ago.

Thus far, no 2028 preps have reported an offer from the Duke basketball staff.

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the Virginia Cavaliers during the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, only two 2027 talents have officially landed on the Blue Devils' offer sheet in Wisconsin Lutheran School four-star forward Kager Knueppel and Southeastern Prep Academy (Fla.) five-star guard Beckham Black.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.