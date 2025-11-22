What Excites Jon Scheyer Most About Duke Recruit Maxime Meyer
Following the conclusion of the early signing period for the 2026 class this week, the Duke basketball social media team introduced each of the future Blue Devils to the fanbase. Adding to the welcoming party, fourth-year head coach Jon Scheyer chimed in with his thoughts on the coveted talents.
Although ranked the lowest as the lone four-star recruit in the Blue Devil trio, IMG Academy (Fla.) senior center Maxime Meyer is the tallest in the bunch. And based on the growth in his game as a prep, it wouldn't be a surprise if the 7-foot-1, 215-pounder climbs considerably higher than where he appears in the rankings.
As things stand, Meyer remains just outside the top 100 at No. 102 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. Boasting a 7-foot-3 wingspan and 9-foot-5 standing reach, he sits No. 12 among centers in the cycle and No. 19 in Florida.
Scheyer's Thoughts
- "We're thrilled to welcome Maxime to Duke," Scheyer said about the Toronto native, who exhibited his prowess in the paint over the summer while averaging 9.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 3.2 blocks per outing on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit.
- "Max's development over the past few years has been impressive, and we believe his ceiling is as high as anyone's in this class. Max checks every box we look for at Duke: elite character, competitiveness, and an outstanding basketball IQ. Max is one of the premier rim protectors in the country, can run the floor, and has great passing instincts."
Scheyer anticipates the big man's meteoric rise — ranked only No. 245 in the class just a few months ago — to continue from here.
- "What excites us most is that he's still getting better...and quickly," Scheyer noted. "Max embraces winning, and we're fired up to get him on campus. He's a big-time addition to The Brotherhood."
After receiving an offer from the Duke basketball staff in early October and checking out the Blue Devils in person less than a week later, Maxime Meyer committed to the blueblood in Durham before the month ended.
The 2026 Duke basketball recruiting haul currently stacks up at No. 5 overall in the country, per 247Sports. Scheyer & Co.'s heralded early collection features two five-star signees in St. Mary's High School (Ariz.) power forward Cameron Williams and Heritage High School (Texas) small forward Bryson Howard.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.
