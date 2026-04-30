Most Improved Facet Duke's Incoming Roster Will Bring
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The Duke Blue Devils have reloaded and are prepared to contend for a National Championship once again in 2026-27.
Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff will have what is likely their deepest and most championship-ready squad since Scheyer took over in Durham. The Blue Devils boast a perfect mix of veteran leaders, returning contributors, and elite freshman talent.
In today's college basketball, continuity and experience matter more than raw talent, and it seems Scheyer and Co. are adapting to that new reality.
Now, it will be tough for the incoming Duke squad to top a 2025-26 campaign that saw the Blue Devils go 35-3 overall, win the ACC regular season and tournament titles, and earn the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. However, this facet of the game will assuredly improve.
Duke Set Up To Be Drastically Improved at Three-Point Line
At least on paper, the Blue Devils have the makeup to be an elite three-point shooting team next season with several guys who can get hot at any point. Across this past campaign, Duke had the pieces to knock down threes at a high clip, but the game-to-game efficiency never materialized.
In 2025-26, Scheyer's squad ranked 132nd nationally in team three-point shooting percentage (34.7) and 165th in percentage of total points from the three-point line (32.1), according to KenPom.
Duke lived inside the paint, ranking seventh nationally in two-point shooting percentage (60.2) and fourth in offensive rebounding percentage (38.4), but the perimeter was a non-factor at times.
Duke Will Have Shooters All Over the Floor
In terms of returners, Caleb Foster shot nearly 40% from three on 3.0 attempts a season ago, and guys like Cayden Boozer and Dame Sarr, despite lackluster percentages as rookies at Duke, have shown the ability to knock outside shots down consistently. Sarr shot over 44% from beyond the arc with FC Barcelona before he came to Durham.
Additionally, there are newcomers such as John Blackwell from Wisconsin, who shot 38.9% from three on 7.3 attempts last season, and is a career 37.3% three-point shooter. Redshirt freshman Sebastian Wilkins and incoming 5-star recruit Bryson Howard have also shown flashes of high-volume potential from the perimeter.
A season ago, Duke probably should've been a better three-point shooting team than it was. However, this incoming rotation isn't just deep; it has the potential to leave Duke as one of the top outside-shooting teams in college basketball.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.