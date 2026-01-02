Best Player in 2027 Class has Duke's Attention

Since the 2022 high school basketball recruiting cycle, Jon Scheyer and the Duke Blue Devils have secured the No. 1 recruiting class four times and the No. 2 class once, according to Rivals. With the recent commitment from five-star point guard Deron Rippey Jr., Duke has once again moved into the top spot for the 2026 class.

With Rippey now on board, the Blue Devils have four commitments in the 2026 class, joining forward Cameron Williams, shooting guard Bryson Howard, and center Maxime Meyer.

After assembling one of the nation’s strongest 2026 groups, Scheyer has already shifted his focus to the class of 2027, specifically targeting No. 1 overall prospect CJ Rosser.

Dec 31, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) reacts after scoring during the second half against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 85-79. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Recently, Rosser spoke with Rivals’ Jamie Shaw about his recruitment. While Duke has not yet extended an official scholarship offer, Rosser noted that the Blue Devils have been in consistent contact.

“Duke,” Rosser said. “That’s the only one I’m hearing from that hasn’t offered yet.”

Rosser has taken just one official visit, which came at North Carolina, but he expects that to change soon. He said he plans to explore more options following the conclusion of the high school season and the EYBL circuit.

“I’m going to start looking at visits after this year,” Rosser said. “I’ll get through this season, then it’s really just going to be EYBL. That’s when I’ll be more focused on it, because I don’t have too much basketball going on after that.”

Dec 16, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer (right) talks to guard Caleb Foster during the second half against the Lipscomb Bisons at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 97-73. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

When discussing what he values most in a program, Rosser emphasized relationships and long-term development.

“Really, the biggest thing for me is who makes me feel like part of a family and what’s real,” Rosser said. “Then it’s about what school can get me better in the long term.”

Scouting CJ Rosser

Rosser is a 6-foot-9 power forward with a 7-foot wingspan from Rocky Mount, North Carolina, and will play his junior season at Southeastern Prep Academy in Florida. He has already drawn interest from several blue-blood programs, including North Carolina, Arkansas, Miami, Kentucky, and Duke.

“Really, I’m just an in-and-out, all-around player,” Rosser told Rivals. “I like using shot fakes and getting my teammates involved. Over the past few months, I’ve improved my physicality, and that’s helped me become more consistent.”

When comparing his game to others, Rosser pointed to two elite NBA scorers.

“I watch a lot of KD (Kevin Durant) and BI (Brandon Ingram),” Rosser said. “Taller guys like me — I watch how they get to their spots and how they operate.”

While Duke’s 2026 class continues to draw national attention, the early connection with CJ Rosser shows that Jon Scheyer is already laying the groundwork for future dominance on the recruiting trail. Though an offer has yet to be extended, Duke’s consistent communication has clearly caught Rosser’s attention.

If that interest turns into a scholarship, the Blue Devils could once again find themselves in prime position to land one of the nation’s most coveted prospects and extend their recruiting momentum into the next cycle.

Feb 5, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Detailed view of the Duke Blue Devils logo on a uniform prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

