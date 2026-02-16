Syracuse vs. Duke Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Monday, Feb. 16

The Duke Blue Devils continue to build on their lead in the ACC, most recently cruising past the Clemson Tigers to build a 1.5-game lead in the conference.

They're once again a massive favorite on Monday night when they host the Syracuse Orange. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this ACC showdown.

Syracuse vs. Duke Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Syracuse +19.5 (-110)

Duke -19.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Syracuse +1400

Duke -4000

Total

OVER 142.5 (-110)

UNDER 142.5 (-110)

Syracuse vs. Duke How to Watch

Date: Monday, February 16

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Syracuse Record: 15-11 (6-7 in ACC)

Duke Record: 23-2 (12-1 in ACC)

Syracuse vs. Duke Betting Trends

Syracuse is 5-0 ATS in its last five games

The OVER is 9-3 in Syracuse's last 12 games

Duke is 7-1 ATS in its last eight games vs. Syracuse

The UNDER is 6-0 in Duke's last six games

Duke is 8-1 ATS in its last nine games played on a Monday

Syracuse vs. Duke Key Player to Watch

Cameron Boozer, F - Duke Blue Devils

Cameron Boozer is a shoo-in to win the Wooden Award this season, leading Duke in points per game (22.8), rebounds (9.9), assists (4.0), and steals (1.8). He is the most dominant player in college basketball this season, so Syracuse will have to find a way to slow him down if they want any chance of being competitive in this game.

Syracuse vs. Duke Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I wrote about why I'm taking the points with the Orange:

Syracuse is too good a team to be this big of an underdog. Yes, Duke should be a big favorite, but a 19.5-point spread should be reserved for when they play teams that have no business being on the court with them. That's not the case for a Syracuse team that ranks 93rd in effective field goal percentage and 67th in defensive efficiency.

Defensive rebounding could be an issue for the Orange, considering they're outside the top 200 in that metric while Duke is one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the country, but that alone isn't enough for me to consider laying this many points on the Blue Devils.

I have faith in Syracuse remaining somewhat competitive in this game.

Pick: Syracuse +19.5 (-110)

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager . Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!