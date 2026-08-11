Biggest Overreaction Duke Football Fans Should Avoid Right Now

There aren't exactly super high hopes for the Duke football program heading into 2026, at least based on the public perception.

Nonetheless, the Blue Devils have the talent to make some noise in the Atlantic Coast Conference, but there's no doubt that a lot will have to go right. With a myriad of new faces on the roster expected to be heavy contributors, head coach Manny Diaz and his staff will need them to step up to the plate and fill the big voids left by lost production.

Understandably, Duke isn't expected to reach the same level of success it had in 2025, when it won its first ACC Championship since 1989, but there's room for optimism. Here's the biggest overreaction Duke fans should avoid before the college football season gets underway.

Nov 29, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) throws against the Stanford Cardinal in the second quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Duke Will Take a Drastic Step Back Offensively

Now, it is certainly fair to say the Blue Devils will take a step back on the offensive side of the football in 2026, given it was probably the best unit in the ACC a season ago.

In 2025, Duke led the ACC in points per game (34.6) and total touchdowns (63). It was led by star quarterback Darian Mensah, who led the league in passing yards (3,973) and passing touchdowns (34), while throwing only six interceptions.

Jul 15, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami quarterback Darian Mensah speaks to the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils also had wide receiver Cooper Barkate and running back Nate Sheppard, two of the very best at their respective positions in the ACC. Sheppard is back with the program, but Barkate and Mensah are both gone.

From a skill-position standpoint, Duke is one big question mark. That doesn't mean there is no potential; it just means there are many unknowns with so many newcomers. The wide receiver room feels completely wide open, and the QB competition between San Jose State transfer Walker Eget and redshirt freshman Dan Mahan will take time to yield results.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Manny Diaz talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Has Played To Its Strengths

Again, the odds Duke is close to its statistical output on offense in 2026 to what it accomplished in 2025 are slim, but that doesn't mean it can't be an effective unit.

Through Diaz's two seasons at the helm, Duke has won by playing to its strengths. In 2024, it led with its defense. In 2025, it was the total opposite. 2026 looks like a season in which the Blue Devils will need to lean on the defense again, but the offensive weapons offer plenty of intrigue.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eget was very productive in two seasons as San Jose State's starting QB, and transfer wide receivers Jared Richardson (Penn) and Javen Nicholas (Charlotte) are talented. Additionally, the Blue Devils' run game with Sheppard and Rutgers transfer CJ Campbell looks promising.

The bottom line is that Duke doesn't have to match last season's statistical offensive output to translate to wins. It's hard to imagine the unit will be nearly as prolific as it was in 2025, but it has the personnel to be consistently productive, at least enough to help Duke win some games.