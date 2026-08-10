Duke's Manny Diaz Describes 'Miracle' Landing QB Walker Eget

The Duke football program opened its 2026 training camp last week to begin maybe the most interesting year of head coach Manny Diaz's tenure so far.

Duke was hit extremely hard with departures this offseason on both sides of the ball. The most notable was star quarterback Darian Mensah's last-second entry into the portal after publicly releasing a video announcing he would be returning to Durham.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Manny Diaz talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke later filed a lawsuit, but it was settled before it ever reached court. Mensah ultimately transferred to Miami. Needless to say, the timing of Mensah's departure from the program put Diaz and Co. in a pretty tough spot.

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) passes the football against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the first quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Lands Walker Eget in Crunch Time

Given that the portal entry window was set to close mere hours after Mensah announced he would enter, Duke was put in an impossible spot, as most of the top portal QBs had already committed to programs.

The Blue Devils eventually landed on San Jose State transfer Walker Eget, a veteran who has put up solid numbers but has yet to prove it in a league like the ACC.

Sep 6, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) passes the ball during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Regardless, Duke was able to find a reliable quarterback at the very last second, which was a gift in itself. Diaz spoke with ACC Digital Network to explain how crucial signing Eget was.

"To get a guy of Walker's [Eget] experience and production, 5,000 passing yards over the last two years, where we were timing-wise in the portal, was really kind of a miracle," Diaz said. "And so, he had some eligibility issues he had to overcome, which he did. He's working his way back from an injury, which he is."

"But, what we've learned about Walker since he's been on campus is his intelligence. He's like another coach on the field. His work ethic, he really fits in with our culture and our guys. And they believe in him."

Nov 29, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) waits for the snap against the Stanford Cardinal in the third quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Eget Has Chance To Prove He Belongs

Eget threw for 5,555 passing yards to go along with 30 touchdowns and 19 interceptions in two seasons as the starter at San Jose State. He's generally viewed as the projected starting quarterback, though Diaz has said the starting job is not set in stone.

The former Spartan found a new home late and now must deal with the tall task of succeeding Mensah, who was the best quarterback in the ACC last season. Eget has the talent and the experience, but now he has a chance to show he belongs at the Power Conference level.