One Potentially Underrated Offensive Weapon for Duke Football

The Duke football program is heading into training camp with tons of roster questions, specifically on the offensive side of the ball.

Duke also has several unknowns on defense, but the offensive unit feels like a complete wild card.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Manny Diaz talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Head coach Manny Diaz and his staff lost their top three wide receivers from last season in Cooper Barkate, Que'Sean Brown, and Sahmir Hagans, star quarterback Darian Mensah, and both of its starting tackles, Brian Parker II and Bruno Fina.

Mainly at the skill positions, the Blue Devils have a lot of new faces and young returners who will need to take leaps forward for Duke to compete at or near the top of the ACC. Star running back Nate Sheppard has the potential to be one of the most productive backs in college football in 2026, but his counterpart could be a sneaky weapon for the program.

Nov 1, 2024; Boca Raton, Florida, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls offensive lineman Jordan Church (54) blocks for quarterback Cam Fancher (1) as running back CJ Campbell Jr. (5) runs past during the second quarter against the South Florida Bulls at FAU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

CJ Campbell Could Turn Into Weapon for Duke Football

Running back CJ Campbell wasn't one of Duke's big-time transfer portal additions, but he could serve a productive role behind Sheppard in the backfield. The run game will probably have to be strong for Duke to be consistently successful offensively, and having two capable running backs is a major plus.

Campbell is at his fourth school in six years, spending three seasons at Florida State, one at Florida Atlantic, and one at Rutgers. The graduate student didn't have a chance to shine with the Seminoles, but put his talent on display in his one campaign in Boca Raton.

With Florida Atlantic, the 5'10" back tallied 165 carries for 844 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns to go along with 40 receptions for 466 receiving yards and another three scores in 2024. He was the team's leading rusher and second-leading receiver, earning Third Team All-American Athletic Conference honors.

In 2025, Campbell's time with the Scarlet Knights was cut short, as he suffered a severe ankle injury in Rutgers' third game of the season, causing him to miss the rest of the year.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) tries to outrun Virginia Cavaliers safety Devin Neal (27) during the second half during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CJ Campbell Could Be Solid Complementary Back

There's no question that Sheppard will be the leader in the backfield for the Blue Devils in 2026, but Campbell could turn into a big-time complementary piece behind the star.

Duke's pass game as a whole is one big question mark right now, and at least early in the year, the run game will have to be strong. Campbell might not be getting enough recognition as a potential difference-maker.