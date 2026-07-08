Boozer, Boumtje Boumtje Similarity Bad News for Duke Basketball Rivals

Cameron Boozer came into his freshman season with the Duke Blue Devils regarded as one of the most decorated high school recruits ever, and he delivered on the expectations, continuing his winning ways.

The 6'9" forward was the most consistently dominant player in college basketball from day one, and it wasn't really close. Boozer averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.4 steals a game on 55.6% shooting from the field and 39.1% shooting from three-point range.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) rebounds against the UConn Huskies during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He was the leader of a Duke team that went 35-3 and earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. Boozer took home the National Player of the Year award and was selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies.

Now, Duke has its next elite prospect coming in: Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje. Although Boozer and Boumtje Boumtje are very different players, they share one distinct similarity.

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the third pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Duke forward Cameron Boozer after he was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cameron Boozer and Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje Are Proven Winners

Boozer's resume is one of the best of any high school prospect ever. At Columbus High School (FL), he and his twin brother, Cayden, won four straight state championships and a Chipotle Boys National Championship. They also won gold medals at the 2023 FIBA U16 Americas Championship and the 2024 FIBA U17 Americas Championship.

Cameron was a McDonald's All-American, a two-time Gatorade Boys National Player of the Year, and a two-time Mr. Basketball USA. He followed that high school career with one of the most dominant freshman seasons in recent college basketball memory.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer shoots a ball during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Boumtje Boumtje didn't play high school basketball in the United States, his success while competing for FC Barcelona and Team USA has been incredibly impressive.

Earlier this summer, the 7'1" big man led FC Barcelona's U18 squad to a championship at the Adidas NextGen EuroLeague Tournament. Boumtje Boumtje won the event's MVP award, averaging 19 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game on 47.4% shooting from three-point range.

Boumtje Boumtje has been competing with Team USA at the FIBA U17 Men's World Cup over the last few weeks and has remained utterly dominant in international competition.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) grabs the ball in front of UConn Huskies forward Jaylin Stewart (3) in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boumtje Boumtje was the only member of the 2026 recruiting class to compete for Team USA, and he was clearly the best player on the floor in every game the Americans played.

Team USA secured the gold medal after taking down Serbia in the final, 107-81, and Boumtje Boumtje won the tournament's MVP honors, averaging 19.6 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.1 blocks, and 1.7 steals a game on 59.8% shooting from the field and 53.1% shooting from the perimeter on 32 total attempts. He led Team USA in points, rebounds, and blocks.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boumtje Boumtje Is a Special Prospect

Boozer proved he was a truly unprecedented recruit with his ability to impact winning in every way on such a consistent basis, but Boumtje Boumtje might just have a higher ceiling.

In every competition on whatever circuit, Boumtje Boumtje is nearly unstoppable. His elite offensive skill set and size are unmatched, and it seems like, after the FIBA World Cup, that fans are starting to notice just how stellar a prospect he is.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer signals to his team during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keep in mind that Boumtje Boumtje is just 17 years old, meaning he must play at least two seasons of college basketball. Duke might've landed one of the biggest steals on the recruiting trail in recent memory.