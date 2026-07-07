How Duke's Boumtje Boumtje 'Exceeded Expectations' at FIBA World Cup

Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje is really good at basketball.

The incoming Duke basketball rookie wasn't particularly well known when he originally committed to the Blue Devils in late April, as he has been playing professionally on the junior circuit with FC Barcelona.

However, his performances with Team USA at the FIBA U17 World Cup in Istanbul have not only earned him recognition before he begins his college basketball career, but have also made it clear that Boumtje Boumtje could turn into a truly generational prospect.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje Dominates at FIBA U17 World Cup

Although Boumtje Boumtje has been playing professionally overseas for the past few years, he is originally from Florida and competed for Team USA as the lone representative of the 2026 recruiting class. The 7'1", 230-pound big man was the most dominant player on the floor in every game the US played.

Boumtje Boumtje finished the event averaging 19.6 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.1 blocks, and 1.7 steals a game on 59.8% shooting from the field, 53.1% shooting from three on 32 total attempts, and 88% shooting from the free-throw line on 25 attempts, leading the team in points, rebounds, and blocks.

The Floridian was named the World Cup's MVP following his elite performance, and fans are now beginning to see how just talented the big man is.

7'1". A proven three-point shot with the ability to create his own outside looks. Elite rim protection. Fantastic passing and ball-handling ability. The two-way potential for Boumtje Boumtje is out of this world, and he could finish the 2026-27 college basketball season as the best freshman in the country.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The weakness for Boumtje Boumtje right now is his lateral quickness on the defensive end of the floor, but that comes with growing into his own body. Still just 17 years old, his polish and versatility on both ends of the court could legitimately make him the best prospect in the world right now.

The Americans may not have faced the most stellar competition possible, but Boumtje Boumtje was clearly the best player on the floor at all times. It will be extremely difficult for Jon Scheyer to keep him off the floor once the regular season rolls around.

Fairport head coach Scott Fitch directs his players during the NYSPHSAA Boys Basketball Championships Class AAA final Saturday, March 21, 2026, in Binghamton, N.Y. Fairport's season ended with a 78-67 loss to CBA (II). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Scott Fitch Praises Boumtje Boumtje's Game

Team USA was coached by Scott Fitch, the current boys basketball head coach at Fairport High School in New York. He led the US U16 National Team to a gold medal at the 2025 FIBA U16 Men's AmeriCup.

Following the Americans' gold medal win at the U17 World Cup, Fitch had high praise for Duke's newest generational prospect.

Fairport head coach Scott Fitch calls out the play on offense. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I think he's exceeded expectations," Fitch said. "When he came in, I had watched a lot of film on him at Barcelona and saw that he played the four though he played on the perimeter a lot. And to me if he can play inside and outside he becomes a special player. And I feel like he's embraced that, so for me the fact that he's been coachable and wanted to learn and then applied it to me he's exceeded expectations.”

Boumtje Boumtje's development throughout his college career will be a joy to watch for fans around the sport.