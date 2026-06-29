Duke Basketball Newcomer Boumtje Boumtje Makes Team USA History

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff are once again bringing in the nation's No. 1-ranked high school recruiting class, headlined by four 5-star prospects. One of those elite incoming recruits is international big man Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje.

Boumtje Boumtje is originally from Florida, but has been playing professionally overseas for the last few years along the junior circuit with FC Barcelona. He was a late addition to the class, after the 17-year-old reclassified to the 2026 class.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on from the bench against the UConn Huskies during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The 7'1", 230-pound big man has a sky-high ceiling, and due to his age, he must spend at least two seasons in college basketball. Scheyer, maybe the best developer of talent in the sport, getting two years to work with Boumtje Boumtje, means it will be no surprise if the forward is in consideration for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2028 NBA Draft.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer talks to a referee March 21, 2026 during the second half of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game with TCU at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje Representing Team USA

Boumtje Boumtje participated in the Team USA National Team Training Camp earlier in June, and made the final 12-man squad as the lone representative from the 2026 recruiting class from an original group of 36 players across four recruiting classes.

He is now representing Team USA at the FIBA U17 Men's World Cup in Istanbul, where he is showcasing his elite talent and skill.

Team USA is looking to secure another gold medal, and the squad has started off hot. In its first two Group Stage contests, the Americans defeated France 115-84 and Japan 128-66. Against Japan, Boumtje Boumtje wasn't just a major contributor in the lopsided win, but set a Team USA record.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Boumtje Boumtje Sets Team USA Blocks Record

Against Japan, Boumtje Boumtje tallied seven blocks, setting a single-game blocks record for Team USA. It was also tied for the third-most blocks in a game by a single player at the FIBA U17 World Cup. Boumtje Boumtje also added 16 points in the victory.

It's Boumtje Boumtje's advanced offensive skill set that has brought his stock to the top of 2028 NBA Draft prospects, but he is putting his elite defensive capabilities on display.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Boumtje Boumtje will play significant minutes for the Blue Devils and could very well find himself in the starting lineup from day one, despite only being 17 years old. His potential as a two-way piece at the college level is as high as any incoming freshman, and he'll be a major part of the Blue Devils' success in 2026-27.