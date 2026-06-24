Instant Breakdown of Duke's Cameron Boozer's Fit With Grizzlies

Former Duke basketball freshman superstar Cameron Boozer has been selected by the Memphis Grizzlies with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Immediately following the NBA Draft Lottery, Memphis was widely expected to select Boozer third overall with AJ Dybantsa (Washington Wizards) and Darryn Peterson (Utah Jazz) both off the board.

Given the Grizzlies' current state as a franchise, Boozer feels like a perfect fit.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) rebounds the ball between Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) and Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

What Grizzlies Are Getting With Cameron Boozer

The 6'9", 250-pound forward just put together one of the most productive college seasons in recent memory. Boozer averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.4 steals a game on 55.6% shooting from the field and 39.1% shooting from three-point range.

Simply put, Boozer was the most dominant force in college basketball, and he did it on a nightly basis. He was the clear National Player of the Year frontrunner all season, and it wasn't even a discussion anymore once conference play rolled around.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) talks to Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) during a stoppage in play against the UConn Huskies in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Despite any concerns about Boozer's athletic ceiling at the NBA level, Zach Kleiman and the rest of Memphis' front office made the right pick here, as Boozer is easily the safest bet in this draft class to become an extremely productive NBA player long-term.

Boozer was the best scorer, passer, and rebounder as a 6'9" forward for a team that went 35-3 and earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. Boozer moves with efficiency, plays with poise, has an extremely high basketball IQ, and rarely makes mistakes.

Zach Kleiman, Grizzlies president and general manager of basketball operations, listens during a press conference to introduce the team’s 2024 NBA Draft picks at FedExForum on Friday, June 28, 2024. | Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Miami native has an underrated handle of the basketball and punished defenders of smaller or similar size in the paint. When operating as a back-to-the-basket forward, Boozer is exceptional at making the right read, whether to pass when feeling a double coming or take it to the rim himself.

He has a polished offensive game and was one of the more impactful defenders in college basketball last season. But above all, Boozer's mental game sets him apart.

Boozer is extremely smart and is able to make adjustments and decisions in quick succession with the ball in his hands. Additionally, he is all about winning and has never had an issue with the specific role he played on a game-by-game basis.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) dribbles the ball as UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) defends in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

How Cameron Boozer Fits With Memphis

Cameron Boozer is a winner, and has been well before his lone season with the Blue Devils. For a Grizzlies team entering rebuild mode, Boozer was the perfect pick as the safest option in the class.

Memphis is bound to trade Ja Morant this offseason and traded two-time NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. at the trade deadline. Joining a new young core with 7'3" Zach Edey and wings such as Cedric Coward and Jaylen Wells, Boozer will fit in nicely.

Mar 9, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells (0) brings the ball up court against the Brooklyn Nets during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Having a massive presence in the form of Edey will allow Boozer to play the true four to his strengths. He can stretch the floor (39.1% from three at Duke on 3.6 attempts) or play back to the basket. Boozer will thrive as a passer with Edey's presence down low and in the pick-and-roll game.

For Memphis, this is the perfect first splash of its rebuild. Boozer is the most proven winner of any player in this class and is the safest bet to be worth the investment.