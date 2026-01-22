Duke’s Boozer Earns Major Award for Third Time

The Duke basketball program has worked its way to a 17-1 overall record and a 6-0 record in conference play so far through the 2025-26 season, and there's no doubt that freshman sensation Cameron Boozer has been the catalyst to the Blue Devils' success.

Boozer entered his collegiate career in Durham regarded as one of the most decorated high school basketball players of all time. The Miami native was ranked as the No. 3 overall player in the 247Sports 2025 Composite Rankings, but he's widely considered to have been the most dominant player in the entire country this season.

Jan 14, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears forward John Camden (2) and California Golden Bears center Milos Ilic (8) double team Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

The 6' 9" forward currently ranks fourth in the nation in scoring at 23.2 points per game to go along with 9.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.8 steals on 58.6% shooting from the field and 37.7% shooting from three-point range.

Over the past week, the Blue Devils took a two-game road trip out West against California (14-5, 2-4 ACC) and Stanford (14-5, 3-3 ACC). Duke took down the Golden Bears 71-56 on Jan. 14 and defeated the Cardinal 80-50 on Jan. 17.

PLAYER VALUE GRAPH



This graph shows the top college basketball players in terms of per-possession offensive value (X axis) and defensive value (Y axis), according to BPR at https://t.co/cegyfz8ykZ 👇 pic.twitter.com/4ZgiErZDwy — Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) January 21, 2026

Through those two matchups, Boozer averaged 25.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.0 steals on 63.6% shooting from the field. Boozer tallied his eighth and ninth double-doubles of the campaign, with 21 points and 13 rebounds against Cal and 30 points along with 14 boards against Stanford.

Jan 17, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) looks on against the Stanford Cardinal in the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Cameron Boozer Earns CBS Sports Freshman of the Week

Following the stellar week from the stud freshman, Boozer was named the CBS Sports Freshman of the Week. This was his third time winning the award and first since Nov. 25.

"It's no secret that this year's frosh class in college basketball has been special," CBS Sports' Cameron Salerno said. The build-up to the 2026 NBA Draft will be one of the most anticipated in recent memory, as the influx of pure talent heading to the next level will have a significant impact on the league for years to come."

Cameron Boozer GOES OFF against Stanford 🔥



30 PTS | 12-17 FG | 2-3 3PT | 14 REBS | 3 AST | 33 MIN pic.twitter.com/sR0P4eft6R — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) January 18, 2026

"One of the stars of this class has been Duke forward Cameron Boozer,who is one of the favorites to win National Player of the Year honors. If that does happen, Boozer has a chance to join prestigious company as the 10th different Duke player to win the most coveted award in the sport."

Boozer also swept the weekly ACC awards this week, taking home both ACC Player of the Week and Rookie of the Week.

Jan 10, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Dame Sarr (7) reacts during a stoppage in the first half against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

When Does Duke Play Next?

The Blue Devils take the floor next on Jan. 24 at Cameron Indoor Stadium against Wake Forest (11-8, 2-4 ACC).

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.