Duke’s Boozer Earns Major Award for Third Time
In this story:
The Duke basketball program has worked its way to a 17-1 overall record and a 6-0 record in conference play so far through the 2025-26 season, and there's no doubt that freshman sensation Cameron Boozer has been the catalyst to the Blue Devils' success.
Boozer entered his collegiate career in Durham regarded as one of the most decorated high school basketball players of all time. The Miami native was ranked as the No. 3 overall player in the 247Sports 2025 Composite Rankings, but he's widely considered to have been the most dominant player in the entire country this season.
The 6' 9" forward currently ranks fourth in the nation in scoring at 23.2 points per game to go along with 9.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.8 steals on 58.6% shooting from the field and 37.7% shooting from three-point range.
Over the past week, the Blue Devils took a two-game road trip out West against California (14-5, 2-4 ACC) and Stanford (14-5, 3-3 ACC). Duke took down the Golden Bears 71-56 on Jan. 14 and defeated the Cardinal 80-50 on Jan. 17.
Through those two matchups, Boozer averaged 25.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.0 steals on 63.6% shooting from the field. Boozer tallied his eighth and ninth double-doubles of the campaign, with 21 points and 13 rebounds against Cal and 30 points along with 14 boards against Stanford.
Cameron Boozer Earns CBS Sports Freshman of the Week
Following the stellar week from the stud freshman, Boozer was named the CBS Sports Freshman of the Week. This was his third time winning the award and first since Nov. 25.
"It's no secret that this year's frosh class in college basketball has been special," CBS Sports' Cameron Salerno said. The build-up to the 2026 NBA Draft will be one of the most anticipated in recent memory, as the influx of pure talent heading to the next level will have a significant impact on the league for years to come."
"One of the stars of this class has been Duke forward Cameron Boozer,who is one of the favorites to win National Player of the Year honors. If that does happen, Boozer has a chance to join prestigious company as the 10th different Duke player to win the most coveted award in the sport."
Boozer also swept the weekly ACC awards this week, taking home both ACC Player of the Week and Rookie of the Week.
When Does Duke Play Next?
The Blue Devils take the floor next on Jan. 24 at Cameron Indoor Stadium against Wake Forest (11-8, 2-4 ACC).
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.
Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.