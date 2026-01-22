Duke’s Boozer Sweeps Weekly ACC Awards

Duke basketball freshman phenom Cameron Boozer put together another dominant week of performances for the Blue Devils, which are now 17-1 overall and 6-0 in ACC play. Duke completed a two-game road trip out West against California (14-5, 2-4 ACC) and Stanford (14-5, 3-3 ACC) over the week.

The Blue Devils took down the Golden Bears 71-56 on Jan. 14 and defeated the Cardinal 80-50 on Jan 17. Duke became the second ACC team to complete the two-game trip with a 2-0 record since Cal and Stanford joined the league last season. Wake Forest (11-8, 2-4 ACC) accomplished the same feat during the 2024-25 campaign.

Jan 17, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) looks on against the Stanford Cardinal in the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Boozer once again led the Blue Devils in all facets, further cementing his case for National Player of the Year. With one of the most talented pools of players in recent memory, Boozer's heavy likelihood of taking home the NPOY award speaks volumes to how elite the prized rookie has been.

Jan 10, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) reacts during the second half against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Duke's Cameron Boozer Sweeps ACC Weekly Awards

Across the Blue Devils' two road games in The Golden State, Boozer averaged 25.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.0 steals on 63.6% shooting from the field.

Boozer tallied double-doubles in both contests, with 21 points and 13 boards against the Golden Bears and 30 points along with 14 rebounds against the Cardinal.

CONGRATULATIONS to Cameron Boozer! 👏 pic.twitter.com/liERS5OwR2 — Duke Blue Devils on SR (@SRBlueDevils) January 20, 2026

The two efforts marked the Miami native's eighth and ninth double-double outputs of the season, and Boozer has now tallied 11 games of over 20 points scored and three of over 30 points.

As a result, Boozer swept the ACC weekly awards, taking home ACC Rookie of the Week and Player of the Week honors. This is Boozer's third consecutive and seventh total week earning the conference's Rookie of the Week Honors, and his fourth time earning Player of the Week.

What's important about Boozer's elite production, and what's becoming increasingly difficult for fans to accomplish, is not to act like these outputs are normal. Boozer is now averaging 23.2 points and 9.9 rebounds in his freshman season, making it hard to expect anything different.

Through the Blue Devils' six league games so far, Boozer is now averaging 23.2 points and 9.8 rebounds per contest. He leads Duke in all major statistical categories, excluding blocks.

The ACC is home to several elite bigs in the conference, and Boozer will have plenty of opportunities to continue to harden his case for NPOY honors in marquee games.

Dec 16, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer gestures to an official during the second half against the Lipscomb Bisons at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 97-73. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

What's Next For Duke?

Duke will face Wake Forest next on Jan. 24 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils have won six in a row, while the Demon Deacons have dropped five of their last seven.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.