Duke's Boozer Following Father's Lead Heading Into Postseason

Cameron Boozer, the electrifying 6-foot-9 freshman forward for the Duke Blue Devils, has already etched his name into college basketball lore during the 2025-26 season.
As the son of former Duke standout and NBA veteran Carlos Boozer, Cameron arrived in Durham with sky-high expectations—as the No. 3 overall recruit in the 2025 class—and he has not only met them but spectacularly exceeded them.
Legacy in the Making: Cameron Boozer Channel's Dad's 2001 Title Run to Win it All
Now, with Duke sitting at the top of the polls as the No. 1 team in the nation (29-2 overall record), the question looms large: Can Cameron Boozer lead Duke to a National Championship?
The short answer is a resounding yes—he's positioned to do exactly that. Boozer has been the runaway favorite for National Player of the Year honors, claiming awards like The Sporting News National Player of the Year, ACC Player of the Year, and ACC Rookie of the Year.
He's the runaway leader in betting for the Naismith Player of the Year and has been hailed as having one of the most dominant freshman seasons in recent memory, even drawing comparisons to elite bigs like Domantas Sabonis for his feel, passing, and scoring versatility.
The Unstoppable Force Dominating College Basketball
Statistically, Boozer is putting up monster numbers: averaging around 22.7 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game, while shooting efficiently (58% from the field and 40.7% from three). He's a three-level scorer who can post up, face up, stretch the floor, and facilitate from the high post. Defensively, his frame, motor, and IQ make him a nightmare matchup, even if scouts note he's more of a versatile help defender than a rim-protecting anchor.
What makes Boozer special isn't just the production—it's the timing and context. Duke reloaded after a Final Four run the previous year, losing stars but bringing in the nation's top recruiting class, headlined by Cameron and his twin brother Cayden (a dynamic guard).
Combined with returners like Isaiah Evans, who is averaging 14.5 points and 2.8 rebounds, and other talents, the Blue Devils boast depth, versatility, and youth.
Boozer has stepped into the alpha role seamlessly, delivering in high-stakes games—think 26-point, 15-rebound double-doubles against rivals like North Carolina, or clutch performances that slow the game down when it matters most.
Youth, Defense, and March Unpredictability
Of course, March Madness is unpredictable. Duke's relative youth and inexperience could be tested in tournament pressure, and Boozer's defensive archetype (a tweener forward) might face exploitation in certain matchups against elite bigs or shooters.
But the supporting cast mitigates that—Duke has multiple weapons, strong guard play, and a proven coach in Jon Scheyer, who's built on Coach K's foundation.
With the postseason approaching, few players in recent years have carried a team like Boozer is carrying Duke right now. If the Blue Devils cut down the nets in April, it won't be a surprise—it will feel inevitable. Cameron Boozer isn't just capable of leading Duke to a national championship; he's making the strongest case that he's the reason it happens.
The chase for Duke's sixth title has a new face, and it's looking awfully championship-caliber.
