Legendary College Basketball Voice Praises Duke's Scheyer
Jon Scheyer is now in his fourth season as the head coach of the Duke Blue Devils men's basketball program after taking over for legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski.
Since his first season leading Duke, the program has improved each year. In Scheyer’s first season, the Blue Devils were eliminated in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Last season, Duke came within one foul of reaching the National Championship game.
This season, Duke is ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press poll with a 29-2 overall record and a 17-1 record in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Blue Devils’ only conference loss came on the road against the North Carolina Tar Heels on a last-second three-pointer by Seth Trimble.
After losing players such as Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel to the NBA Draft, Scheyer quickly reloaded the roster. Freshmen Cameron Boozer and Dame Sarr stepped into major roles, while returning players such as Isaiah Evans, Patrick Ngongba II, and Caleb Foster helped maintain continuity on the roster.
Dick Vitale Gives High Praise
Recently, legendary college basketball analyst Dick Vitale shared his list of four “future coaching giants” on social media ahead of March Madness. Scheyer was included alongside Tommy Lloyd of the Arizona Wildcats, Todd Golden of the Florida Gators, and Dusty May of the Michigan Wolverines.
Among those four coaches, Lloyd is the longest-tenured head coach. At the same time, Golden is the only one who has already won a National Championship, having led Florida to defeat the Houston Cougars men's basketball team last season.
Duke Moving Forward
Duke enters the upcoming ACC Tournament as the No. 1 seed. While the Blue Devils remain the clear best team out of the ACC, injuries have become a concern at a critical point in the season.
Before Duke’s recent game against North Carolina, Patrick Ngongba was ruled out with a foot injury. During the game, Caleb Foster suffered a foot injury of his own. After spending time in the locker room, he returned to the bench wearing a protective boot.
Although Duke managed to defeat North Carolina, losing both Foster and Ngongba could significantly impact the team’s depth. Their absence will make it more difficult for Duke to repeat as ACC Tournament Champions.
Scheyer has quickly proven that Duke remains one of the premier programs in college basketball even after the retirement of Krzyzewski. With a talented roster and the No. 1 ranking in the country, the Blue Devils have positioned themselves as one of the favorites to win the National Championship.
However, injuries could play a major role in determining how far Duke can advance in March. If the Blue Devils can regain their health and maintain the level of play that earned them the top ranking, Scheyer may have an opportunity to deliver Duke its next national title.
