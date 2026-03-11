Jon Scheyer is now in his fourth season as the head coach of the Duke Blue Devils men's basketball program after taking over for legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Since his first season leading Duke, the program has improved each year. In Scheyer’s first season, the Blue Devils were eliminated in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Last season, Duke came within one foul of reaching the National Championship game.

Feb 28, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts to a call during the second half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke won 77-51. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

This season, Duke is ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press poll with a 29-2 overall record and a 17-1 record in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Blue Devils’ only conference loss came on the road against the North Carolina Tar Heels on a last-second three-pointer by Seth Trimble.

After losing players such as Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel to the NBA Draft, Scheyer quickly reloaded the roster. Freshmen Cameron Boozer and Dame Sarr stepped into major roles, while returning players such as Isaiah Evans, Patrick Ngongba II, and Caleb Foster helped maintain continuity on the roster.

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) controls the ball during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Duke Blue Devils won 76-61. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Dick Vitale Gives High Praise

Recently, legendary college basketball analyst Dick Vitale shared his list of four “future coaching giants” on social media ahead of March Madness. Scheyer was included alongside Tommy Lloyd of the Arizona Wildcats, Todd Golden of the Florida Gators, and Dusty May of the Michigan Wolverines.

The future coaching giants in college basketball who will put together consistent years are :@DukeMBB JON SCHEYER @ArizonaMBB TOMMY LLOYD @GatorsMBK TODD GOLDEN & @umichbball DUSTY MAY! Agree or disagree :any others u recommend? — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) March 10, 2026

Among those four coaches, Lloyd is the longest-tenured head coach. At the same time, Golden is the only one who has already won a National Championship, having led Florida to defeat the Houston Cougars men's basketball team last season.

Feb 24, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer calls a play against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Duke Moving Forward

Duke enters the upcoming ACC Tournament as the No. 1 seed. While the Blue Devils remain the clear best team out of the ACC, injuries have become a concern at a critical point in the season.

Mar 2, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) reacts after scoring against the NC State Wolfpack during the first half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Before Duke’s recent game against North Carolina, Patrick Ngongba was ruled out with a foot injury. During the game, Caleb Foster suffered a foot injury of his own. After spending time in the locker room, he returned to the bench wearing a protective boot.

Although Duke managed to defeat North Carolina, losing both Foster and Ngongba could significantly impact the team’s depth. Their absence will make it more difficult for Duke to repeat as ACC Tournament Champions.

Feb 28, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) gestures to head coach Jon Scheyer during the second half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke won 77-51. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Scheyer has quickly proven that Duke remains one of the premier programs in college basketball even after the retirement of Krzyzewski. With a talented roster and the No. 1 ranking in the country, the Blue Devils have positioned themselves as one of the favorites to win the National Championship.