Duke Makes History With ACC Regular Season Awards

The Duke Blue Devils were clearly on another level than any other team in the Atlantic Coast Conference this season. Despite the ACC being in a much better place in 2025-26 in terms of its depth than any of the last few seasons, the Blue Devils were on a whole other tier above the rest.

Duke finished the regular season with a 29-2 overall record and a 17-1 record in league play. It ended the regular season on an eight-game win streak while winning those games by an average margin of 23.1 points. It earned the outright ACC regular season title and the No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament for the second season in a row.

Feb 24, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer claps against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Even with some major injuries that the Blue Devils will deal with in the ACC Tournament, it's tough to see another squad taking them down, given how easily they ran through the rest of the league in the regular season.

Upon the release of the ACC regular season awards, Duke ran the table . As not only the clear team to beat out of the ACC, but the current No. 1 overall projected seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament, the awards represent just how elite the Blue Devils are.

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) looks to shoot as North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Duke Blue Devils won 76-61. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Duke Nearly Sweeps ACC Regular Season Awards

Jon Scheyer's club nearly swept the ACC regular season awards , displaying the level of talent he and his staff have on this season's roster.

ACC Player of the Year - Cameron Boozer

ACC Rookie of the Year - Cameron Boozer

ACC Coach of the Year - Jon Scheyer

ACC Defensive Player of the Year - Maliq Brown

ACC Sixth Man of the Year - Maliq Brown

Mar 2, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) reacts during the second half against the NC State Wolfpack at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The only award that did not go to a Duke Blue Devil was the ACC Most Improved Player Award, which was given to Wake Forest's Juke Harris.

Boozer isn't just the best player in the ACC, but the comfortable leader to win the National Player of the Year award. The 6'9" forward is averaging 22.7 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.5 steals a night on 58.3% shooting from the field and 40.7% shooting from three.

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) dunks during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Duke Blue Devils won 76-61. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

He leads Duke in every major statistical category outside of blocks.

Brown put together his best outing in a Blue Devil uniform in the team's regular-season finale against North Carolina. In the absence of Patrick Ngongba, Brown showed how he can impact the game in so many different ways.

Feb 24, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) drives as Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Ryder Frost (7) defends during the second half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

The senior is the most versatile and disruptive defender in college basketball, with the ability to guard every position on the floor and active hands that make life so difficult for opposing teams to run offense.

Feb 28, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA;Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer (left) reacts during the first half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Jon Scheyer Finally Given His Flowers

It seems like Scheyer flies under the radar in terms of conversations about the best coaches in college basketball, and it feels like a shock that this is his first ACC Coach of the Year honor.

Scheyer is looking for his third ACC Tournament title in four seasons, earning the No. 1 seed for the second straight season.