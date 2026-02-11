Why Duke's Early Season Win Now Looks Elite

Despite a crushing loss on Saturday night in Chapel Hill at the hands of No. 11 North Carolina, the No. 4-ranked Duke Blue Devils still boast one of the best bodies of work in all of college basketball. The Blue Devils have remained firmly on the 1-seed line in NCAA Tournament projections, and that didn't change following the buzzer-beater defeat against the Tar Heels.

The NCAA NET Rankings are constantly changing, but Duke has remained near or at the top fairly consistently throughout the season. As of Feb. 10, the Blue Devils are No. 3 in the NET with a 10-2 record in Quadrant 1 games and a 7-2 record against AP Top 25 opponents.

Duke's 10 Quad 1 victories are the most of any team in the sport. The next teams up are Michigan and Arizona, the top two teams in the NET, respectively, each with eight wins.

Now, the Blue Devils own several marquee victories on their resume, as Jon Scheyer's scheduling a gauntlet of a non-conference slate paid off big time. Duke has taken down Florida, Arkansas, Michigan State, and Louisville twice.

However, one of Duke's wins early in the 2025-26 campaign could now be turning into one of the best victories any team has in college hoops.

Duke’s Win Over Kansas Looking Better After Monday Night

On Nov. 18, Duke took down the Jayhawks 78-66 at Madison Square Garden as part of the State Farm Champions Classic. At the time of the victory, Kansas was ranked No. 24 in the AP Poll and dropped to 3-2 on the year after Duke defeated it.

Kansas eventually dropped out of the AP Top 25 altogether, and the Blue Devils' neutral site victory over the Jayhawks didn't age very well. Additionally, Jayhawks star freshman guard Darryn Peterson didn't suit up against the Blue Devils, making Duke's win look less impressive.

However, after Monday night's result, when Kansas hosted No. 1 Arizona, that narrative has now changed. Peterson has been one of the most frustrating players in the sport, as he has yet to string together four or five consecutive appearances.

Less than an hour before Kansas tipped off at Allen Fieldhouse against the previously 23-0 Wildcats, Peterson was ruled out with flu-like symptoms.

It didn't matter. A Peterson-less Kansas downed Arizona 82-78, handing the Wildcats their first loss of the season.

After the game, Kansas is now 19-5 overall, sits third in the Big 12 standings with a 9-2 record, and is ranked No. 13 in the NET with seven Quad 1 wins. As a result, Duke's win over the Jayhawks could now be its best win of the entire season.

Duke Has Several Quad 1 Opportunities Remaining

Despite already owning a nation-best 10 Quad 1 wins, the Blue Devils still have plenty of opportunities to further solidify their elite resume.

As the NET Rankings currently stand, Duke has five remaining Quadrant 1 games on its regular season slate.

