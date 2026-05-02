Broadcast Conflict Brewing for Duke's Future Bout With Michigan

Earlier this week, it was reported that Duke had signed a landmark broadcasting deal with Amazon, giving the outlet rights to broadcast several of the Blue Devils' basketball games in the future.

The deal between the two parties allows Amazon to broadcast three non-conference games for Duke each season at neutral sites each season. For the 2026-27 campaign, those games were scheduled to be against UConn in Las Vegas on Nov. 25, Michigan at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 21, and Gonzaga in Detroit on Feb. 20.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer shoots a ball during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

However, conflict is brewing between the networks that actually own the broadcast rights, specifically for Duke's date with the Wolverines in New York City.

Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May cuts a piece of net Monday, April 6, 2026, while celebrating the team’s NCAA men's basketball tournament national championship victory over the UConn Huskies 69-63 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Big Ten Battling Amazon for Duke vs. Michigan Broadcasting Rights

The Big Ten Conference has reportedly said it has the rights to broadcast the premier bout between the Blue Devils and Wolverines next season, which will likely be one of the most-watched contests of the 2026-27 college basketball season.

"The Big Ten has notified the ACC and ESPN that it owns the rights of the announced neutral-site basketball game between Duke and Michigan next season from Madison Square Garden, scheduled for streaming on Amazon," Yahoo! Sports' Ross Dellenger said.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

"The Big Ten, backed by its primary broadcast rights holder, Fox, has communicated with both the ACC and ESPN about the matter. The league believes it owns the broadcast rights as part of a rights-holder agreement between the conferences."

"ESPN and the ACC are aligned in Duke’s licensing of the game to Amazon, sources tell Yahoo Sports. However, though ESPN permitted Duke to move forward with Amazon, the school was responsible for securing the opponent. If played in “shared territory,” it is traditionally the responsibility of that opponent (in this case Michigan) to handle rights issues with its league and its rights holder."

Michigan head coach Dusty May looks on from the court ahead of the NCAA national championship game against Connecticut at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday, April 6, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Where the Matter Currently Stands

As of now, officials from the Big Ten, ACC, Fox, and ESPN have declined to comment on the issue. A resolution has yet to be achieved.

Nonetheless, this contest is poised to be one of the best games of the entire college hoops season. Both Duke and Michigan will likely enter the year as top-five teams in the sport, and given that the matchup will be held at Madison Square Garden, it will be must-see TV.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Duke's new agreemen t with Amazon is a groundbreaking development in college sports and will allow a marquee brand like Duke to take advantage of NIL opportunities and more.