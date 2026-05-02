Broadcast Conflict Brewing for Duke's Future Bout With Michigan
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Earlier this week, it was reported that Duke had signed a landmark broadcasting deal with Amazon, giving the outlet rights to broadcast several of the Blue Devils' basketball games in the future.
The deal between the two parties allows Amazon to broadcast three non-conference games for Duke each season at neutral sites each season. For the 2026-27 campaign, those games were scheduled to be against UConn in Las Vegas on Nov. 25, Michigan at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 21, and Gonzaga in Detroit on Feb. 20.
However, conflict is brewing between the networks that actually own the broadcast rights, specifically for Duke's date with the Wolverines in New York City.
Big Ten Battling Amazon for Duke vs. Michigan Broadcasting Rights
The Big Ten Conference has reportedly said it has the rights to broadcast the premier bout between the Blue Devils and Wolverines next season, which will likely be one of the most-watched contests of the 2026-27 college basketball season.
"The Big Ten has notified the ACC and ESPN that it owns the rights of the announced neutral-site basketball game between Duke and Michigan next season from Madison Square Garden, scheduled for streaming on Amazon," Yahoo! Sports' Ross Dellenger said.
"The Big Ten, backed by its primary broadcast rights holder, Fox, has communicated with both the ACC and ESPN about the matter. The league believes it owns the broadcast rights as part of a rights-holder agreement between the conferences."
"ESPN and the ACC are aligned in Duke’s licensing of the game to Amazon, sources tell Yahoo Sports. However, though ESPN permitted Duke to move forward with Amazon, the school was responsible for securing the opponent. If played in “shared territory,” it is traditionally the responsibility of that opponent (in this case Michigan) to handle rights issues with its league and its rights holder."
Where the Matter Currently Stands
As of now, officials from the Big Ten, ACC, Fox, and ESPN have declined to comment on the issue. A resolution has yet to be achieved.
Nonetheless, this contest is poised to be one of the best games of the entire college hoops season. Both Duke and Michigan will likely enter the year as top-five teams in the sport, and given that the matchup will be held at Madison Square Garden, it will be must-see TV.
Duke's new agreement with Amazon is a groundbreaking development in college sports and will allow a marquee brand like Duke to take advantage of NIL opportunities and more.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.