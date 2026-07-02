Cameron Boozer Describes How Duke Prepared Him for Next Level

Cameron Boozer is expected to get off to a fast start in his NBA career, and he is crediting Duke for preparing him for this moment.

The son of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer was sensational in his freshman season with the Blue Devils, averaging 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game as he led the Blue Devils to a 35-3 record, including a run to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament.

Boozer’s Accolades

Duke forward Cameron Boozer (12) and guard/forward Nikolas Khamenia (14) celebrate during a college basketball exhibition game against Tennessee and Duke on October 26, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Boozer was named an All-American for his efforts and also took home Naismith College Player of the Year honors, the second year in a row that a Duke Blue Devil took home the prestigious award as a freshman ( Cooper Flagg , 2025).

His game should translate nicely to the NBA. His dominance in the paint and ability to stretch the floor in spurts will help him transition smoothly. Boozer was selected third overall by the Memphis Grizzlies in last month’s NBA Draft.

May 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Cameron Boozer participates in the 2026 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite spending only one season at Duke, Boozer significantly improved his skills. Taking on the majority of the on-ball reps, Boozer’s offensive skill set is now much more refined as he heads into his rookie NBA season. At his introductory press conference last week, Boozer discussed how his time at Duke has helped him prepare for his upcoming rookie season.

Boozer’s Thoughts

“I think going to Duke really helped me prepare for this,” Boozer said. “You’re playing on one of the biggest stages in college basketball, if not the biggest stage. You’re playing big games every night. You’re playing other top players every night. And for me, I’ve been the best player on my team my whole life. So, not saying I’m going to come in and walk in and be the best player, but being a big-time player is not something that’s new to me. And I think I’ve been very prepared for this challenge.”

Michigan State's Carson Cooper, left, and Jeremy Fears Jr., right, pressure Duke's Cameron Boozer during the second half on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Boozer also shared that his performance in both high school and college has given him the confidence he needs to be successful in the NBA from the get-go, and he is looking forward to getting started as a professional later this year.

“I think playing the high level I did in high school and going to college, playing at the highest level, I mean, I feel ready, you know, so we’ll see in a couple of months. But I’m super excited for sure,” he said.