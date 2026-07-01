Warriors NBA Championship Market Creeping up on Kalshi

The LeBron James domino effect continues to make waves across NBA prediction markets. The Golden State Warriors’ price on Kalshi jumped after reports heavily favored James landing in the Bay Area.

Kalshi’s NBA Finals market lifted the Warriors from 2% to 6%, tying them for fifth on the board.

2027 NBA Championship - Kalshi

Oklahoma City Thunder 25%

San Antonio Spurs 21%

New York Knicks 11%

Boston Celtics 10%

Cleveland Cavaliers 6%

Golden State Warriors 6%

Miami Heat 6%

A $10 trade on the Warriors to win the NBA Finals profits $146.33 if the Warriors win it all. That would mark the Warriors’ eighth NBA title and fifth in the last 15 years.

Worlds colliding

After reports that Golden State cleared cap space for LeBron James and is aggressively pursuing Anthony Davis, the Warriors’ championship price spiked.

Adding James and Davis to a team that already includes Stephen Curry and (likely) Draymond Green would be the next Warriors superteam reminiscent of its run from 2016 to 2019 when Kevin Durant was on the team.

James has a deep history with Golden State, which is arguably his greatest rival, with four straight NBA Finals against them with the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2014 to 2018.

Is age just a number?

If James and Davis were to join Steph and Draymond in Golden State, it isn't a guarantee that things would go smoothly. We’ve seen similar stories with big-game, aging stars coming together and the results not being great.

In 2003-04, Karl Malone and Gary Payton joined Shaq and Kobe with the Los Angeles Lakers. While they did make the NBA Finals, they lost in five games to the Detroit Pistons.

Again in the 2013-14 season, the Brooklyn Nets traded for Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett, joining Deron Williams, Brook Lopez, Joe Johnson, and Jason Terry to form a superteam. They finished the season 44-38 and lost the LeBron’s Miami Heat 4-1 in the semifinals.

The Nets also had Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving and couldn't make it to the finals.

LeBron tracker

At the time of writing, the Cleveland Cavaliers slightly jumped into the lead over Golden State to land LeBron. The Miami Heat also remain in contention.

LeBron James Next Team - Kalshi

Cleveland Cavaliers 38%

Golden State Warriors 31%

Miami Heat 18%

These are the only teams with trading prices above 15%. All other teams on the board sit below 10%. The Los Angeles Lakers dropped to 2% following the news that James plans to depart.

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