Cameron Boozer's Stellar Duke Season Propels NBA Hype

Former Duke forward Cameron Boozer was an absolute star in his lone season with the Blue Devils, and the expectation remains that his production will carry over to the NBA.

Boozer won the Naismith Men’s College Player of the Year last season — the second straight year that a Duke Blue Devil won the award (Cooper Flagg) — after he averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. Along with his National Player of the Year award, Boozer was named All-ACC and was also named an All-American.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer is awarded the Oscar Robertson Player of the Year Award presented by the US Basketball Writers Association and the Associated Press during the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Boozer’s dominant play throughout the season helped the Blue Devils earn a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament, where they would advance all the way to the Elite Eight before having their hearts ripped out by the UConn Huskies. Nonetheless, Boozer had one of the best one-and-done seasons in recent college basketball history this past season.

Boozer’s Abilities

The son of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer is a dominant force in the paint and on the glass, and his skillset should translate nicely to the NBA. He was drafted with the third overall pick by the Memphis Grizzlies in last week’s NBA Draft, and the expectation is that he’ll be in the running for Rookie of the Year from the jump.

May 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Cameron Boozer participates in the 2026 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Boozer’s potential is often a central talking point in discussions of the NBA's future. After dominating the college basketball world, many college coaches are still clamoring about his skill set as he ventures into the pros. Several anonymous coaches spoke with ESPN’s Jeremy Woo at the NBA Draft, where they spoke very highly of Boozer and the upside he has as a professional.

Coaches Praise Boozer

“Out of these top picks, he probably has the highest floor,” an anonymous coach told Woo. “He's not going to wow you with his athleticism, but he's bigger in person than you realize. It helps him rebound, helps him get position, around the basket he has good touch. He shoots it better than people realize. That workmanlike attitude, that consistent approach will help him in the NBA. He just goes out and does it.”

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) rebounds against the UConn Huskies during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Despite the high praise, some coaches also acknowledged some of Boozer’s shortcomings, which could explain why he went third overall in the draft behind AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson.

“He has to work on his foot speed, especially in pick-and-roll coverages. Finishing against length, some of those shot-blocking centers are going to give him some trouble,” another coach told Woo. “Explosiveness, athleticism, what [Dybantsa and Peterson] can do with their bodies that Boozer I don't think will ever be able to do. But he was one of the most efficient players in the history of college basketball, and he's done it at every stage of his life so far. I wouldn't bet against the kid.”