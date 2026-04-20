Duke's Chandler Rivers Gaining Momentum As NFL Draft Nears

The Duke football program, after not seeing any of its former players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, is likely to see several of its guys taken in the 2026 draft, which will be held in Pittsburgh, PA, from April 23-25.

Head coach Manny Diaz will see his first former players taken in the NFL Draft since he took over in Durham ahead of the 2025 campaign. One of those prospects is cornerback Chandler Rivers.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke defensive back Chandler Rivers (DB28) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Chandler Rivers Viewed As Mid-Round Guy

Rivers elected to return to Duke after a 2024 season where he established himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the entire country. As a junior, the Texas native tallied 54 total tackles, eight pass deflections, a sack, two forced fumbles, and three interceptions.

After announcing his plans to return to the Blue Devils for his senior year, Rivers was seen as one of the top returning secondary pieces in all of college football and a potential first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. However, it was a bit of an underwhelming final campaign for him.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke defensive back Chandler Rivers (DB28) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

In his final season with the program, Rivers totaled 59 tackles, eight pass deflections, a forced fumble, and two interceptions. As a result, the 5'10" secondary piece saw his stock slide quite a bit.

Nonetheless, Rivers will still likely hear his name called somewhere in the middle rounds of this week's draft, and despite being undersized, he has a lot of tools to excel at the next level.

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils cornerback Chandler Rivers (0) attempts to swat the ball from Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Some NFL Draft experts think Rivers will be a great addition to whichever franchise selects him.

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Chandler Rivers (0) runs out before the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Mel Kiper Jr. High on Chandler Rivers

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. released a list of his favorite players at each position ahead of the draft, and Rivers was one of three cornerbacks on the list, along with Clemson's Avieon Terrell and Indiana's D'Angelo Ponds.

"But they all play a spunky brand of football," Kiper said. "They maximize their ability with sound route recognition, good awareness and a knack for making plays. Ponds used his explosion (43½-inch vertical jump at the combine) and ball skills to tally seven picks and 27 pass breakups over three seasons. Rivers nearly matched Ponds, with seven INTs and 23 pass breakups over four years."

Sep 6, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) is hit by Duke Blue Devils cornerback Chandler Rivers (0) during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

"Terrell, Ponds and Rivers aren't shy about contact despite their frames. They're tough cornerbacks. And I'd bet all three do a lot of the same impactful things they did in college -- pick off passes, force fumbles, block kicks, etc. -- in the pros."

Rivers will probably be the third corner selected of the three on that list, but he is gaining some momentum as a potential steal.