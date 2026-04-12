Ranking the Most NFL-Ready Duke Prospects

The Duke football program did not have any former players drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, but that will almost definitely not be the case this time around.

In 2026, there are several former Blue Devils who competed in the NFL Combine and have great chances to hear their names called on days two and three of this spring's draft. The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, PA. from April 23-25.

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz watches from the sideline as they take on the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Coming off a highly successful 2025 campaign in which the Blue Devils won the ACC Championship for the first time since 1989, Manny Diaz and his staff have plenty of work to do in terms of keeping their club competing atop the ACC.

Let's rank which Blue Devils are the most NFL-ready.

Brian Parker II

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke offensive lineman Brian Parker (OL38) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Offensive lineman Brian Parker will likely be the first Blue Devil to hear his name called, as he is projected to be selected on day two and is regarded as one of the top offensive linemen in the draft. Parker just wrapped up his redshirt junior season in Durham and spent a total of four years with the program.

Throughout his time with Duke, the Cincinnati native earned AP Third Team All-American honors in 2025 and All-ACC Second Team honors in 2024 and 2025. He projects as an eventual starter in the NFL.

Wesley Williams

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke defensive lineman Wesley Williams (DL62) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Edge Wesley Williams spent all three of his collegiate seasons with the Blue Devils, compiling 130 total tackles, four pass deflections, 11.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. The 6'3", 265-pound defensive piece broke out in 2024 with 48 total tackles and eight sacks.

There is also a good chance Williams gets drafted on day two, as he projects as a rotational piece at the next level. The Virginia native earned All-ACC Honorable Mention in both 2024 and 2025.

Chandler Rivers

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke defensive back Chandler Rivers (DB28) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Rivers entered the 2026 campaign with Duke regarded as one of the best returning secondary pieces in college football and a potential first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. In 2024, the Texas native totaled 54 tackles, eight pass deflections, a sack, two forced fumbles, and three picks.

Despite his senior season being a bit underwhelming, Rivers still has the potential to be selected. If not, he at least will be signed to a deal and have a chance to fight for a spot on an NFL roster. Rivers was an AP Third Team All-American selection in 2024.