Duke's Chandler Rivers Could Become NFL Draft Steal

The 2026 NFL Draft is just over a week away, and several former Duke Blue Devils are getting ready to begin their professional careers.

A year ago, no former Blue Devils heard their names called on draft night. However, this time around, that is likely to change. Several former program members competed in the NFL Combine and Duke's Pro Day, with all 32 NFL franchises in attendance.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

One of the Blue Devils who could potentially be the first of the Duke players to go off the board is cornerback Chandler Rivers , who seemingly is moving all over different mock draft boards.

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils cornerback Chandler Rivers (0) attempts to swat the ball from Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Chandler Rivers Draft Outlook

Rivers broke onto the scene as a junior in 2024, tallying 54 total tackles, eight pass deflections, a sack, two forced fumbles, and three interceptions. After the Texas native announced that he would return to Duke for his senior year in 2025, he was instantly viewed as one of the top returning secondary pieces in college football and a potential first-round pick in the 2026 draft.

After entering the 2025 campaign with a ton of hype around his name, it wasn't quite the year the 5'10", 185-pound corner was looking for. Rivers totaled 59 tackles, eight pass deflections, a forced fumble, and two interceptions in 13 games. As a result, his stock took a hit.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke defensive back Chandler Rivers (DB28) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Nonetheless, Rivers still projects as a serviceable corner at the next level, and most mock draft boards expect the former Blue Devil to hear his name called on day three of next week's draft. With elite instincts, despite being undersized, Rivers can assuredly provide value to an NFL roster if given the opportunity.

Sep 27, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils cornerback Chandler Rivers (0) tries to tackle Syracuse Orange running back Will Nixon (24) in the second quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Rivers Slotted High in CBS Sports Mock Draft

As previously mentioned, most mock drafts view Rivers as a day-three guy. But this mock draft by CBS Sports' Mike Renner sees the talented secondary piece as a day two selection, and the first former Duke player off the board.

Renner mocked Rivers to the Pittsburgh Steelers as the 76th overall pick in the third round. Rivers is the only former Blue Devil taken in the first three rounds in this mock.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Luke Mergott (34) intercepts a pass in overtime to win the game. The pass was intended for Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Eli Wood (82) and cornerback Chandler Rivers (0) and linebacker Tre Freeman (12) help defend during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Offensive lineman Brian Parker II also has a great shot to be drafted on day two, and Wesley Williams is projected to go on day three. Nonetheless, Rivers is still viewed as a valuable pick by some and deserves a shot to make a name for himself in the NFL.