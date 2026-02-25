2026 NBA Draft Odds: Darryn Peterson Still Favored to Go No. 1 Over Dybantsa, Boozer

One of the best incoming draft classes in recent memory is set for this offseason, and odds for the No. 1 overall pick have shifted in recent weeks.

Kansas guard Darryn Peterson has long been the favorite to go No. 1, but some durability questions have pushed him down to just -135 at FanDuel Sportsbook to go No. 1 this summer.

Meanwhile, BYU forward A.J. Dybantsa and Duke big man Cameron Boozer are both climbing in the latest odds, making this a three-man race. Boozer is the favorite to win the Wooden Award, but he’s third in the odds to go No. 1 in the draft.

Here’s a look at the odds and the argument for each player to go first in the 2026 NBA Draft.

2026 NBA Draft No.1 Pick Odds

Darryn Peterson: -135

AJ Dybantsa: +135

Cameron Boozer: +750

Caleb Wilson: +10000

Keaton Wagler: +10000

Kingston Flemings: +10000

Nate Ament: +20000

Koa Peat: +20000

Mikel Brown Jr.: +20000

Jayden Quaintance: +20000

Tounde Yessoufou: +20000

Karim Lopez: +20000

Chris Cenac Jr.: +20000

Darryn Peterson, Guard, Kansas

Peterson is the best guard prospect since at least Anthony Edwards, and he’s dominated in the 2025-26 season despite missing time with injuries.

There have been questions about Peterson’s competitiveness, as he’s seemingly subbed himself out of a few games, playing very little in the second half. He’s also missed some big matchups, including a game against Arizona.

Still, he’s favored to be the No. 1 pick at -135. Peterson’s unique scoring skill set has been on display all season, and he outplayed Dybantsa in a head-to-head clash earlier this season.

The injury questions are a concern, but Peterson is averaging 19.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in just 27.4 minutes per game this season. He’s shooting over 47 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from deep.

Talent wise, he may be the best player in this class. But, it seems some of the other factors have crept into his draft stock, making some competition for the No. 1 pick.

A.J. Dybantsa, Forward, BYU

The leading scorer in the country, Dybantsa is doing everything for a BYU team that has lost some key players, including Richie Saunders, during the 2025-26 season.

Dybantsa is averaging 25.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 53.2 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from 3. He plays a different position than Peterson, so it’s possible that could help sway Dybantsa into the No. 1 selection in the 2026 NBA Draft.

A rock-solid scorer, Dybantsa has displayed an ability to create at all three levels, and he’s also averaging over a steal per game. He’s been terrific in recent games in Big 12 play, scoring 36 against Baylor, 35 against Arizona and 29 against Iowa State.

There could be some value in Dybantsa at plus money in this market, as he may be viewed as more of a “safe pick” than Peterson at this point in the college season.

Cameron Boozer, Forward, Duke

Even though Boozer appears to be a lock to win the Wooden Award, he is a distant third in the odds to go No. 1 in the 2026 NBA Draft.

The son of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, Cameron is one of the best scorers in the country (averaging 22.7 points per game), and he’s put up 10.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists per night while shooting over 58 percent from the field.

Boozer has been a major contributor on one of the best teams in the country, and he should be the first big man off the board in this draft. There’s a chance that Boozer could rise in this market if he leads the Blue Devils to a national championship, and he has separated himself from the other players in the mix to go in the top five.

However, the betting odds suggest he’s a long shot to go over Peterson or Dybantsa on draft night.

