Duke Set to Host Talented 2027 Safety on Official Visit

Over the past few weeks, Duke head coach Manny Diaz and his staff have been highly active on the 2027 college football recruiting trail as the Blue Devils continue to schedule official visits (OVs) with some of their top targets in the class.

Several talented 2027 prospects have already locked in OVs with Duke, including a three-star in-state defensive back who is expected to travel to Durham in June.

3-Star 2027 Defensive Back Schedules Duke Official Visit

According to his advisor, Billy-Dee Greenwood of Empower Athlete Strategies, Lance Henderson, a three-star safety from Southern High School in Durham, North Carolina, has scheduled an OV with Duke on June 12.

Henderson is one of the many 2027 prospects expected to take an OV with the Blue Devils this spring, joining players such as four-star wide receiver Anthony Roberts and four-star linebacker Brandon Lockely Jr.

In addition to his trip to Duke, Henderson is expected to take OVs with NC State on May 8, Rutgers on May 28, and Virginia Tech on June 5.

Nov 19, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils helmets on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Henderson has been one of Duke’s top targets throughout the 2027 cycle. The Blue Devils first offered the three-star safety in March 2025 and hosted him on campus in Durham for an unofficial visit in September.

Diaz and his staff are looking to bring in multiple talented defensive backs in the 2027 cycle, and Henderson would be an excellent addition to the Blue Devils’ class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 472 overall player in the country, the No. 45 safety, and the No. 20 prospect in North Carolina.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

While the Blue Devils are firmly in the mix for Henderson, they will face competition from several other schools for the young defensive back. Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine currently has NC State as the frontrunner in his recruitment, giving the Wolfpack a 36.8% chance of landing him, with Duke a close second at 21.6%.

Still, getting him on campus for an OV should allow Diaz and company to strengthen their relationship with Henderson and improve their overall standing in his recruitment as he gets closer to making a decision.

As of now, Henderson hasn’t set a commitment date, but he’ll likely decide after his OVs this spring. If the Blue Devils continue to make progress with him over the next few months and impress him during his June OV, Duke should be well-positioned to compete for one of the safeties in the 2027 class.