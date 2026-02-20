Elite In-State Wide Receiver Schedules Duke Official Visit

As the 2027 recruiting cycle continues, Duke head coach Manny Diaz and his staff are making notable progress with some of their top targets in the 2027 class.

Over the past few weeks, the Blue Devils have emerged as serious contenders for several talented 2027 prospects, including a four-star in-state wide receiver who recently scheduled an official visit (OV) to Duke in June.

Duke Set to Host 4-Star 2027 Wide Receiver on Official Visit

Throughout his recruitment, Duke has been pursuing Anthony Roberts, a four-star wide receiver from Rolesville High School in Rolesville, North Carolina. The Blue Devils were the first Divsion I program to offer him in June 2024, and have hosted him on campus in Durham for several unofficial visits.

Sep 10, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; A Duke Blue Devils helmet sits on an equipment chest during the third quarter of the game against the North Carolina A&T Aggies at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

Roberts is one of the top wideouts in the country and would be a welcome addition to the Blue Devils’ 2027 class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 367 overall player nationally, the No. 51 wide receiver, and the No. 14 prospect in the state of North Carolina.

As Roberts’ recruitment continues to heat up, he has started scheduling visits with some of his top schools. According to Rivals’ Steve Wilftong, the four-star wide receiver is expected to be on campus in Durham for an OV over the weekend of June 5.

Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Andrel Anthony (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Shortly after scheduling his Duke OV, Roberts spoke with Wiltfong about the program. He explained that the Blue Devils were his first offer and noted that the staff has been consistent throughout his recruitment.

“Duke they were my first offer,” Roberts told Wilftong. “They just came off an ACC championship win. They’re still showing love from day one and being consistent in my recruitment.”

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

In addition to his Duke OV, Wiltfong reported that Roberts will take an OV with Virginia Tech on June 12 and has scheduled unofficial visits this spring to Virginia, Wake Forest, and Rutgers.

While the Blue Devils will face competition from several programs for Roberts, it’s clear the young wide receiver is highly interested in Duke. With a strong spring visit, Diaz and company will likely improve their standing in his recruitment.

As of now, Roberts hasn’t set a commitment date, and there’s no timeline for his decision. If the Blue Devils continue their push for him in the coming months and impress him during his OV in June, Duke should have a strong chance of landing one of the top wide receivers in the 2027 class.