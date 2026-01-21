Coveted Duke Target Discusses Commitment Plans

Jordan Smith Jr. is one of the top uncommitted basketball prospects in the 2026 high school class.

Smith currently plays for Paul VI, a program with a strong pipeline to Duke. Former Panthers such as Jeremy Roach and Trevor Keels went on to play for the Blue Devils, while current Duke big man Patrick Ngongba II—who is viewed as a potential first-round NBA Draft pick—also starred at Paul VI.

Jordan Smith drives to the basket during the City of Palms championship game. Paul VI Catholic High School (Chantilly, VA) defeated Archbishop Stepinac High School (White Plains, NY) to win the 2025 City of Palms Classic Basketball Championship Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025 at Suncoast Arena in Fort Myers. Paul VI won with a final score of 57-53. | Ricardo Rolon / USA TODAY NETWORK-FLORIDA / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Smith is ranked as the No. 2 player in the class of 2026 by 247Sports, No. 3 by ESPN, and No. 7 by Rivals. At the Hoophall Classic, Smith delivered a statement performance against Phoenix St. Mary’s and Duke commit Cameron Williams, finishing with 34 points, six rebounds, and eight assists in a highly competitive matchup.

While in Springfield, Smith spoke with Rivals analyst Jamie Shaw about his recruitment, what he values in a college program, and how he views himself as a player.

Smith as a Player

Smith plays with relentless energy on both ends of the floor. Whether he is scoring, facilitating, or defending, he brings consistent effort and intensity and embraces doing whatever is necessary to help his team win.

Jordan Smith reacts with excitement after securing a win for the championship. Paul VI Catholic High School (Chantilly, VA) defeated Archbishop Stepinac High School (White Plains, NY) to win the 2025 City of Palms Classic Basketball Championship Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025 at Suncoast Arena in Fort Myers. Paul VI won with a final score of 57-53. | Ricardo Rolon / USA TODAY NETWORK-FLORIDA / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I’m an energy giver,” Smith told Rivals. “I love my teammates, I’m willing to do whatever it takes to win, and I try to give really good leadership on and off the court. I can pass the ball and get assists, but the main thing I really like to do is get to my jump shot—my pull-up—and get to the rim. I’m getting more confident with my three-point shot, so I just have to keep working on it.”

Smith’s scoring ability is complemented by his playmaking and defensive versatility, making him one of the most complete guards in the country regardless of class.

Duke and the Recruitment Process

Jan 6, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) posts up against Louisville Cardinals forward Kasean Pryor (7) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

When discussing Duke’s recruitment, Smith highlighted his close relationships within the program—particularly with former teammates Patrick Ngongba II and Darren Harris, as well as associate head coach Chris Carrawell.

“I have teammates at Duke—Patrick Ngongba and Darren Harris—so I’ve visited there a couple of times,” Smith said. “I have a really strong relationship with them, especially with Chris Carrawell. I love going down there.”

Paul VI Panthers guard Jordan Smith (23) dunks the ball during the fourth quarter of the City of Palms Classic first round game against the Garfield Heights Bulldogs at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025. | Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Smith emphasized that relationships with coaches will be a major factor in his final decision.

“My relationship with the coaches will be big,” Smith said. “The positions they put their players in and how they build relationships with different kinds of players—whether it’s tough love or something different—those things matter to me.”

Another key consideration for Smith is how the transfer portal impacts roster construction and immediate opportunities.

Paul VI Panthers guard Jordan Smith (23) handles the ball during the third quarter of the City of Palms Classic first round game against the Garfield Heights Bulldogs at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025. | Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“The transfer portal is a big thing for me,” Smith said. “I want to have a chance to go in there and showcase my ability right away. Of course, everything is earned, not given, but just having a chance and not having to go against an older guy right away is important.”

Smith plans to make his college decision sometime in the spring.

Paul VI Panthers guard Jordan Smith (23) handles the ball during a City of Palms Classic semifinal game against the Principia Panthers at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. | Brandon Belcher/Special to the News-Press / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I’m going to try to make my decision between February and April,” Smith said. “I probably won’t narrow it down any more—just keep the same six schools until I decide.”

As one of the most complete and competitive players in the 2026 class, Jordan Smith Jr. continues to solidify his status as a program-changing prospect. With elite production, leadership qualities, and strong ties to Duke’s coaching staff and current roster, the Blue Devils remain firmly in the mix for one of the nation’s top uncommitted recruits. Wherever Smith ultimately lands, his combination of scoring ability, defensive impact, and relentless motor projects him as an immediate contributor—and potentially a cornerstone—for a future college contender.

