Coveted Duke Target Discusses Commitment Plans
In this story:
Jordan Smith Jr. is one of the top uncommitted basketball prospects in the 2026 high school class.
Smith currently plays for Paul VI, a program with a strong pipeline to Duke. Former Panthers such as Jeremy Roach and Trevor Keels went on to play for the Blue Devils, while current Duke big man Patrick Ngongba II—who is viewed as a potential first-round NBA Draft pick—also starred at Paul VI.
Smith is ranked as the No. 2 player in the class of 2026 by 247Sports, No. 3 by ESPN, and No. 7 by Rivals. At the Hoophall Classic, Smith delivered a statement performance against Phoenix St. Mary’s and Duke commit Cameron Williams, finishing with 34 points, six rebounds, and eight assists in a highly competitive matchup.
While in Springfield, Smith spoke with Rivals analyst Jamie Shaw about his recruitment, what he values in a college program, and how he views himself as a player.
Smith as a Player
Smith plays with relentless energy on both ends of the floor. Whether he is scoring, facilitating, or defending, he brings consistent effort and intensity and embraces doing whatever is necessary to help his team win.
“I’m an energy giver,” Smith told Rivals. “I love my teammates, I’m willing to do whatever it takes to win, and I try to give really good leadership on and off the court. I can pass the ball and get assists, but the main thing I really like to do is get to my jump shot—my pull-up—and get to the rim. I’m getting more confident with my three-point shot, so I just have to keep working on it.”
Smith’s scoring ability is complemented by his playmaking and defensive versatility, making him one of the most complete guards in the country regardless of class.
Duke and the Recruitment Process
When discussing Duke’s recruitment, Smith highlighted his close relationships within the program—particularly with former teammates Patrick Ngongba II and Darren Harris, as well as associate head coach Chris Carrawell.
“I have teammates at Duke—Patrick Ngongba and Darren Harris—so I’ve visited there a couple of times,” Smith said. “I have a really strong relationship with them, especially with Chris Carrawell. I love going down there.”
Smith emphasized that relationships with coaches will be a major factor in his final decision.
“My relationship with the coaches will be big,” Smith said. “The positions they put their players in and how they build relationships with different kinds of players—whether it’s tough love or something different—those things matter to me.”
Another key consideration for Smith is how the transfer portal impacts roster construction and immediate opportunities.
“The transfer portal is a big thing for me,” Smith said. “I want to have a chance to go in there and showcase my ability right away. Of course, everything is earned, not given, but just having a chance and not having to go against an older guy right away is important.”
Smith plans to make his college decision sometime in the spring.
“I’m going to try to make my decision between February and April,” Smith said. “I probably won’t narrow it down any more—just keep the same six schools until I decide.”
As one of the most complete and competitive players in the 2026 class, Jordan Smith Jr. continues to solidify his status as a program-changing prospect. With elite production, leadership qualities, and strong ties to Duke’s coaching staff and current roster, the Blue Devils remain firmly in the mix for one of the nation’s top uncommitted recruits. Wherever Smith ultimately lands, his combination of scoring ability, defensive impact, and relentless motor projects him as an immediate contributor—and potentially a cornerstone—for a future college contender.
Keep up to date with Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.
