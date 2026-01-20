Hoophall Classic Highlights Both Duke Commit and Target

The future of Duke basketball may have been on full display at the HoopHall Classic, where two of the nation’s top prospects in the class of 2026 went head-to-head in one of the event’s most anticipated matchups.

Duke commit Cameron Williams and Phoenix St. Mary’s (Arizona) faced off against Jordan Smith and Paul VI (Virginia) in a highly competitive game that lived up to the hype.

St. Mary’s forward Cameron Williams (1) dunks against Deer Valley during the 4A State Championship at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix on March 6, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

More on Williams

Williams, the top-ranked recruit in the 2026 class, looked every bit like one of the best players in the country. Against Paul VI, the Duke commit led Phoenix St. Mary’s with 31 points on outstanding efficiency, shooting 12-of-18 from the field and 4-of-7 from three-point range. His combination of size, skill, and scoring ability consistently challenged the Paul VI defense.

On the other side, Smith proved why he is widely viewed as the best uncommitted player in the 2026 class and ranked No. 2 nationally behind Tyren Stokes. Smith put on a scoring clinic, finishing with 34 points while also showcasing his playmaking ability with eight assists. Time and again, he demonstrated his ability to create offense not only for himself, but for his teammates.

Paul VI Panthers guard Jordan Smith (23) prepares to shoot free throws during the third quarter of the City of Palms Classic first round game against the Garfield Heights Bulldogs at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025. | Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When the final buzzer sounded, it was Smith and Paul VI who emerged victorious with a 75–69 win.

Covering the game, 247Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein offered high praise for both stars, emphasizing the elite traits each displayed on the national stage.

Finkelstein on Smith

“After missing consecutive games with a lower-body injury during PVI's trip to Missouri, Smith returned to the floor despite not being fully 100%,” Finkelstein wrote. “Nevertheless, he again proved himself to be the best high school player in the country. No one is more reliable, impactful, or drives winning more right now than Smith does.”

Finkelstein highlighted Smith’s ability to impact the game in every facet, noting his shot-making, decision-making, and clutch free-throw shooting late in the contest. He also praised Smith’s defensive presence, rebounding ability on the perimeter, and competitive edge—qualities that led one NBA scout in attendance to compare Smith’s archetype to a smaller version of Kawhi Leonard.

St. Mary's Cameron Williams (1) during the Section 7 high school basketball tournament at Arizona Athletic Grounds on Jun 20, 2025, in Mesa. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Williams also drew significant attention from scouts in attendance.

“Currently the No. 3 ranked prospect in the country, the Duke commit looked notably better than he did two weeks prior at HoopHall West,” Finkelstein wrote. “At just under seven feet, he is an ultra-fluid mover and athlete who runs the floor gracefully, gets off his feet with ease and power, and flashed the skill of a developing shot-maker.”

St. Mary's forward Cameron Williams (1) dunks against Deer Valley during the 4A State Championship at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix on March 6, 2025. | Patrick Breen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Finkelstein noted Williams still has room to grow as a rebounder, he emphasized the tantalizing upside of the versatile forward. With Duke head coach Jon Scheyer in attendance, Williams looked every bit like the program’s next potential one-and-done star.

For Duke, the implications of this matchup extend well beyond a single game. Cameron Williams already appears poised to be a cornerstone of the Blue Devils’ future, and if Jordan Smith were to join him in Durham, the impact would be immediate and massive.

Paul VI Panthers guard Jordan Smith (23) handles the ball during the third quarter of the City of Palms Classic first round game against the Garfield Heights Bulldogs at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025. | Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Smith’s ability to score, defend, and elevate those around him would give Duke a dynamic pairing capable of transforming next year’s roster into a national title contender.

After watching the two stars share the floor at the HoopHall Classic, it’s easy to imagine a future where Duke’s next great era begins with both wearing blue and white.