Blue Devils Remain in Mix for 2026 Candidate Jordan Smith

Jon Scheyer and Duke basketball have done an excellent job recruiting the 2026 high school class. Scheyer has already secured four commitments, including three five-star prospects and one four-star recruit.

Point guard Deron Rippey Jr., power forward Cameron Williams, shooting guard Bryson Howard, and center Maxime Meyer have helped Duke secure the No. 1 recruiting class in the country for the third straight year.

However, new intel suggests the Blue Devils may not be finished adding to an already elite class. Five-star guard Jordan Smith Jr. remains uncommitted and does not appear close to making a decision until after completing his senior season at Paul VI.

Duke in a Battle for Smith?

According to Travis Branham of 247Sports, Rippey’s recent commitment to Duke has not affected the program’s pursuit of Smith, nor has it impacted Smith’s own recruitment.

“It doesn't impact their pursuit. To my understanding, they're still making him a very top priority,” Branham said. “And I talked to Jordan Smith down at City of Palms, and he was adamant this thing is an absolute toss-up.”

As the No. 2-ranked prospect in the 2026 class, Smith continues to weigh all of his options. He announced his top six schools in August and has not trimmed his list since. That group includes Duke, Arkansas, Georgetown, Indiana, Kentucky, and Syracuse.

While Smith has kept his recruitment open, Branham believes the race has narrowed.

“When I talked amongst all my sources, there is one team that comes up the most consistently, and that is Arkansas,” Branham said. “They had him on an official visit back in the fall, and based on all the information, that visit couldn’t have gone any better. John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks feel like they’re in a very good spot.”

Still, Duke remains firmly in contention.

“I don’t think he’s ruled anybody out,” Branham added. “I do believe him on that, and this one is going to continue to be a battle all the way to the end. But again, Arkansas is the team that comes up the most consistently with all my sources.”

While Arkansas may hold slight momentum, Duke’s continued presence in Jordan Smith Jr.’s recruitment speaks to the trust Jon Scheyer has built on the trail. With Smith taking his time and no clear decision imminent, the Blue Devils remain positioned to potentially add yet another elite talent to an already historic 2026 class. Until Smith makes his choice, this recruitment appears destined to go down to the wire.

