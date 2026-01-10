Duke Basketball Cries 'League Him' After Blue Devil Pro Explodes

Former Duke basketball guard Trevor Keels went 12-for-12 from three en route to scoring 46 points for the Sioux Falls Skyforce in a 136-128 home win over the Rip City Remix on Friday night. That blistering shooting effort from the 22-year-old fourth-year pro, who posted a 4-for-6 clip inside the arc against the Remix, marked a new Skyforce record for 3-point makes in a single game.

And as the NBA G League account pointed out, Keels' display now stands as the most consecutive splashes from downtown without a miss in G League history.

The Duke basketball social media team chimed in on the news by sharing the Trevor Keels highlight package and adding a "LEAGUE HIM" caption paired with a string of mind-blown emojis:

Trevor Keels' Brief History in the NBA

Back in early October before joining the Skyforce, the official G League affiliate of the Miami Heat, Keels suited up for the Heat in preseason action while on an Exhibit 10 contract.

Keels, a former five-star recruit out of Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) who came off the board No. 42 overall at the 2022 NBA Draft after helping power Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski's final Duke basketball team to the Final Four, hasn't appeared in an NBA regular season game since his rookie year. That season, as a two-player player for the New York Knicks, the sturdy talent notched all three of his outings in the league, averaging only 1.0 points, 0.7 rebounds, and 2.7 minutes per game.

Last season, Keels was a top-shelf weapon in the G League. He averaged 20.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists for the Iowa Wolves.

Now, through eight regular season contests for the Skyforce this go-round, he's averaging 15.9 points, 3.3 boards, and 2.0 assists in 31.9 minutes per game, shooting a career-best 45.3 percent from the field and 45.6 percent beyond the arc.

He and the Skyforce boast a 5-3 overall record, sitting in a tie for third with the Stockton Kings and Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League Western Conference standings.

