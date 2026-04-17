Cryptic Comments Could Hint Wild Decision for Duke's Cameron Boozer

The Duke basketball program just received its biggest news of the offseason thus far, as freshman guard Cayden Boozer will return to Durham for the 2026-27 campaign.

Up to this point, the Blue Devils hadn't received much news from most of their key rotation guys from last season, and Boozer becomes the first piece to announce his return for another campaign.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) shoots the ball over Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Cayden spent his rookie campaign alongside twin brother, Cameron, who was undeniably the best and most dominant player in college basketball this past season. The 6'9" forward averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.4 steals a night on 55.6% shooting from the field and 39.1% shooting from three on 3.6 attempts en route to winning the AP National Player of the Year award.

Despite a formal announcement having yet to be made, the overwhelming expectation is that Cameron will declare for the 2026 NBA Draft as a consensus top-three prospect in the class. However, recent cryptic comments could hint at a different reality.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer is awarded the Oscar Robertson Player of the Year Award. Pictured with Boozer are (left) Matt Norlander of the US Basketball Writers Association and (right) Barry Bedlan of the Associated Press. The award is given by the AP and the UWA during the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Cameron Boozer Comments Could Hint at Potential Return

Cayden published a post on Instagram announcing his return to the Blue Devils, and as one would expect, his teammates showed their excitement in the comment section. Now, Cameron's comments don't display simply being happy for his twin brother, but a potential desire to join him in Durham once again.

In the comment section, Cameron commented a GIF with the caption "Run It Back" as well as the "bulging eyes" emoji in another comment. It could be nothing, but it also could be a potential hint that the twins could be teammates for one more year.

Cameron Boozer on Instagram reacting to Cayden returning pic.twitter.com/5fBxg7wofF — Blue Devils (@BlueDevils) April 16, 2026

Why Cameron Boozer Could Potentially Return

Obviously, the odds are slim to none that Cameron will actually return to Duke, but there are a few credible reasons to consider.

Firstly, as all Duke fans know, the Blue Devils' 2025-26 campaign ended in what was possibly the most heartbreaking way against UConn in the Elite Eight. Ironically, it was Cayden who turned the ball over in the closing seconds, which led to it eventually finding Braylon Mullins, who knocked down a three from the logo to hand the Huskies a 73-72 victory.

Jon Scheyer and the Duke bench watching Braylon Mullins' last-second heroics pic.twitter.com/rePQvtTlIB — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 30, 2026

The twins have been teammates their entire lives, and both vented their disappointment after the Elite Eight loss about how they will likely never be teammates again. The pair could look to avenge the stunning defeat.

Additionally, Cameron could look at a return given that in a ton of other draft classes, he would be the No. 1 overall pick. However, he just so happens to be a part of arguably the most talented freshman class in the history of college basketball.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) shoots the ball over UConn Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. (2) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Despite being the most dominant player in the country last season and boasting one of the most decorated resumes of any NBA prospect in recent memory, Boozer will likely not jump Kansas freshman Darryn Peterson or BYU rookie AJ Dybantsa as the top selection in this summer's draft.

Recently, rumors have even swirled that some NBA front offices rank UNC freshman Caleb Wilson over Boozer.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) talks to Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) during a stoppage in play against the UConn Huskies in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

So, if he puts together another elite season next year, there's a good chance Boozer could be in greater contention to be the 2027 No. 1 overall pick. The 2027 draft class is currently viewed as wide open, and Boozer could enter the season as the top draft prospect in that class if he returns to college.

Odds are, Boozer will make the jump to the NBA. But after his recent comments, it's at least a situation for Duke fans to somewhat monitor.