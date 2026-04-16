Updated Predictions for Each Duke Starter's Offseason Decision

The Duke Blue Devils haven't dealt with much roster movement thus far through the offseason, but it feels like the calm before the storm right now.

Jon Scheyer and his staff are still waiting on decisions from key 2025-26 rotation pieces such as Isaiah Evans, Patrick Ngongba, Caleb Foster, Cayden Boozer, and Dame Sarr. Thus far, the Blue Devils have lost sophomore Darren Harris and freshman Nik Khamenia to the portal.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Some decisions, such as Cameron Boozer, are easier to predict than others, but there's still a ton of uncertainty surrounding the Duke program.

Right after the season ended, we predicted every Duke starter's offseason decision. With a bit more insight now, let's update those predictions.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) dribbles the ball past St. John's Red Storm guard Joson Sanon (3) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Caleb Foster - Return

Caleb Foster completely revamped his collegiate career after an extremely disappointing sophomore season. In 2025-26, the North Carolina native tallied career-highs in points per game (8.3), rebounds per game (3.5), assists per game (2.8), and field goal percentage (44.7), while shooting nearly 40% from three on three attempts a game.

Foster showed how invested he was in the Duke program when he made a miraculous return for the team's Sweet 16 contest against St. John's, just three weeks after the junior underwent foot surgery. After a major bounce-back campaign, it feels destined for Foster to return and lead Duke back to the Final Four after a brutal end to the 2025-26 season.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA;Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) dribbles the ball past St. John's Red Storm guard Oziyah Sellers (4) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Isaiah Evans - Return

This is the first prediction that is different from our original one, and here's why.

Evans is currently projected as a late first-round pick if he were to declare for the 2026 NBA Draft. If he were to be drafted around that range, his NBA salary as a rookie would likely be anywhere from $2 to $4 million. However, if he were to return to Duke, there's a great chance that paycheck could be higher.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) dribbles the ball against the St. John's Red Storm in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Additionally, the 2026 draft class is viewed as one of the most talented in recent memory, as this past season's slew of freshmen in college basketball was potentially the most talented of all-time. So, Evans is competing with one of the most talented classes ever.

On the contrary, the 2027 draft class is currently viewed as wide open. Outside of the No. 1 overall player in the 2026 recruiting class, Tyran Stokes, just about every incoming big-time talent is viewed as a more developmental piece as opposed to a player who can dominate on a championship-caliber team right away.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) dribbles the ball against Duke Blue Devils Isaiah Evans (3) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Therefore, there could be much more potential for Evans to move into the lottery next year compared to this year. For those reasons, our prediction is the 6'6" wing will return to Duke.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) reacts after a play against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Dame Sarr - Return

It still feels more likely than not that Sarr will be back in Durham as opposed to heading to the NBA or hitting the portal. The 6'8" Italian wing entered college basketball as a potential first-round pick, but his stock slid throughout the year.

Playing for FC Barcelona in the Euro League before coming to Duke, Sarr shot 44.8% from three-point range across 15 outings. However, he wasn't able to find the shooting consistency in the college game this past season.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) drives to the basket as Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) defends during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

On the year, Sarr averaged 6.4 points per game on 32.3% shooting from three on 3.5 attempts. He was a regular starter for Scheyer because he was one of the most disruptive and versatile defenders on the squad.

Given the elite defender Sarr already is at 6'8", if he can establish a consistent three-point shot next season, he could easily move into mid-to-high first round status in 2027.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer is awarded the Oscar Robertson Player of the Year Award presented by the US Basketball Writers Association and the Associated Press during the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Cameron Boozer - NBA Draft

Just like our previous predictions, this doesn't need much explaining. Boozer was the most dominant player in college basketball this past season en route to winning the National Player of the Year award.

The 6'9' forward averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.4 steals a game on 55.6% shooting from the field and 39.1% from the perimeter on 3.6 attempts. He tallied 22 double-doubles on the campaign.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) talks to Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) during a stoppage in play against the UConn Huskies in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Boozer is a consensus top-three draft prospect, and although some experts critique his less-than-flashy playstyle and athleticism, his winning pedigree and polished play make it hard to believe he won't be a star at the next level.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) handles the ball against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Patrick Ngongba - NBA Draft

For Ngongba, one can make the same practical argument as for Evans. Potentially bigger paycheck in college next season and a weaker draft class to compete with. However, there's one factor that pushed Ngongba to the draft: injuries.

The 6'10" sophomore has dealt with foot injuries throughout his entire collegiate career, sidelining him for nine games as a rookie and six as a sophomore. Ngongba is projected in the same range as Evans, but the difference is that there's a good chance that Ngongba's draft stock will never again be as high as it is right now.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) loses the ball against Texas Christian University Horned Frogs forward David Punch (15) during the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

If the injuries continue as the Virginia native gets older, that could only hinder his stock. As a projected first-rounder, our prediction remains that Ngongba heads to the NBA.