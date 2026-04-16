Updated Predictions for Each Duke Starter's Offseason Decision
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The Duke Blue Devils haven't dealt with much roster movement thus far through the offseason, but it feels like the calm before the storm right now.
Jon Scheyer and his staff are still waiting on decisions from key 2025-26 rotation pieces such as Isaiah Evans, Patrick Ngongba, Caleb Foster, Cayden Boozer, and Dame Sarr. Thus far, the Blue Devils have lost sophomore Darren Harris and freshman Nik Khamenia to the portal.
Some decisions, such as Cameron Boozer, are easier to predict than others, but there's still a ton of uncertainty surrounding the Duke program.
Right after the season ended, we predicted every Duke starter's offseason decision. With a bit more insight now, let's update those predictions.
Caleb Foster - Return
Caleb Foster completely revamped his collegiate career after an extremely disappointing sophomore season. In 2025-26, the North Carolina native tallied career-highs in points per game (8.3), rebounds per game (3.5), assists per game (2.8), and field goal percentage (44.7), while shooting nearly 40% from three on three attempts a game.
Foster showed how invested he was in the Duke program when he made a miraculous return for the team's Sweet 16 contest against St. John's, just three weeks after the junior underwent foot surgery. After a major bounce-back campaign, it feels destined for Foster to return and lead Duke back to the Final Four after a brutal end to the 2025-26 season.
Isaiah Evans - Return
This is the first prediction that is different from our original one, and here's why.
Evans is currently projected as a late first-round pick if he were to declare for the 2026 NBA Draft. If he were to be drafted around that range, his NBA salary as a rookie would likely be anywhere from $2 to $4 million. However, if he were to return to Duke, there's a great chance that paycheck could be higher.
Additionally, the 2026 draft class is viewed as one of the most talented in recent memory, as this past season's slew of freshmen in college basketball was potentially the most talented of all-time. So, Evans is competing with one of the most talented classes ever.
On the contrary, the 2027 draft class is currently viewed as wide open. Outside of the No. 1 overall player in the 2026 recruiting class, Tyran Stokes, just about every incoming big-time talent is viewed as a more developmental piece as opposed to a player who can dominate on a championship-caliber team right away.
Therefore, there could be much more potential for Evans to move into the lottery next year compared to this year. For those reasons, our prediction is the 6'6" wing will return to Duke.
Dame Sarr - Return
It still feels more likely than not that Sarr will be back in Durham as opposed to heading to the NBA or hitting the portal. The 6'8" Italian wing entered college basketball as a potential first-round pick, but his stock slid throughout the year.
Playing for FC Barcelona in the Euro League before coming to Duke, Sarr shot 44.8% from three-point range across 15 outings. However, he wasn't able to find the shooting consistency in the college game this past season.
On the year, Sarr averaged 6.4 points per game on 32.3% shooting from three on 3.5 attempts. He was a regular starter for Scheyer because he was one of the most disruptive and versatile defenders on the squad.
Given the elite defender Sarr already is at 6'8", if he can establish a consistent three-point shot next season, he could easily move into mid-to-high first round status in 2027.
Cameron Boozer - NBA Draft
Just like our previous predictions, this doesn't need much explaining. Boozer was the most dominant player in college basketball this past season en route to winning the National Player of the Year award.
The 6'9' forward averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.4 steals a game on 55.6% shooting from the field and 39.1% from the perimeter on 3.6 attempts. He tallied 22 double-doubles on the campaign.
Boozer is a consensus top-three draft prospect, and although some experts critique his less-than-flashy playstyle and athleticism, his winning pedigree and polished play make it hard to believe he won't be a star at the next level.
Patrick Ngongba - NBA Draft
For Ngongba, one can make the same practical argument as for Evans. Potentially bigger paycheck in college next season and a weaker draft class to compete with. However, there's one factor that pushed Ngongba to the draft: injuries.
The 6'10" sophomore has dealt with foot injuries throughout his entire collegiate career, sidelining him for nine games as a rookie and six as a sophomore. Ngongba is projected in the same range as Evans, but the difference is that there's a good chance that Ngongba's draft stock will never again be as high as it is right now.
If the injuries continue as the Virginia native gets older, that could only hinder his stock. As a projected first-rounder, our prediction remains that Ngongba heads to the NBA.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.