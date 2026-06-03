What NBA Scouts Worry About With Duke's Cameron Boozer

Former Duke star Cameron Boozer is one of the top players in this year’s draft class, and his NBA player comparisons reflect just that.

The former star forward of the Blue Devils was exceptional in his lone season in college. Boozer averaged 22.5 points and 10.2 rebounds per game, while shooting 55 percent from the floor and 39 percent from three-point range. For his efforts, he was named an All-American and took home Naismith National Player of the Year honors.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) rebounds against the UConn Huskies during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Boozer played a major role in Duke’s run to the Elite Eight this season, which ended in heartbreaking fashion at the buzzer to UConn. Nonetheless, Boozer was one of the best one-and-dones in recent memory for the Blue Devils, making him a part of a long list of historical Duke talents.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) rebounds against the UConn Huskies during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Boozer’s Strengths

Boozer’s ability to score the ball at will down low and overpower defenders has made him a hot commodity ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft this summer. As of now, it seems likely that Boozer will be chosen with a top-three selection, a very warranted distinction given how he played last season.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer is awarded the Oscar Robertson Player of the Year Award presented by the US Basketball Writers Association and the Associated Press during the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

With his wide range of skills, Boozer’s NBA player comparisons range from some of the most skilled power forwards in recent memory. ESPN’s Tim Bontemps compared Boozer to Kevin Love with more ball skills at his best, and Domantas Sabonis with better three-point shooting at his best, a true testament to Boozer’s versatility, especially on the offensive side of the floor.

Both players have been named All-Stars in their respective NBA careers and have been among the top power forwards in the game at the time they played.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer is awarded the Oscar Robertson Player of the Year Award by Barry Bedlan of the Associated Press. The award is given by the AP and the US Basketball Writers Association during the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Bontemps’ Thoughts

“There's really no perfect Boozer comparison. His history of winning and incredible production suggest he is a unique player who breaks convention. But some question his lack of verticality. Though he impacts the game offensively in nearly every area, he has the occasional ugly moment or gets his shot blocked," Bontemps said.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) shoots the ball over Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

"Some worry about how his individual scoring and lack of rim protection translate to the NBA."

“Boozer's positives and potential drawbacks are easy to identify -- it's whether the glass is half-full or half-empty. At a certain point, his production and results are too loud to wave off -- he's an NBA-ready player who compares favorably as an incoming rookie to nearly every prolific, non rim-protecting power forward of the past 25 years,” he added.