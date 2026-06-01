NBA Teams Still View Duke's Boozer As Potential No. 1 Pick

Duke basketball freshman sensation Cameron Boozer has been one of the most heavily discussed 2026 NBA Draft prospects for a multitude of reasons.

Boozer is coming off one of the most productive seasons in recent college basketball memory, where the 6'9" forward averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.4 steals a night on 55.6% shooting from the field and 39.1% shooting from three-point range en route to earning the ACC and National Player of the Year awards.

May 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Cameron Boozer participates in the 2026 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

On the other hand, there has been lots of debate about Boozer's true ceiling in the NBA as a below-the-rim forward with somewhat lackluster athleticism compared to other top prospects in this year's class.

For the entire 2025-26 college basketball season, the former Blue Devil phenom was comfortably a consensus top-three draft prospect, but some have questioned how his game and frame will translate to the NBA level.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) rebounds against the UConn Huskies during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Why Cameron Boozer Should Be a Top Pick

There's virtually no way Boozer drops out of the top five, and with the Memphis Grizzlies at No. 3, they will likely take the Miami native, given how good a fit Boozer would be in Memphis. Nonetheless, Boozer's ceiling and the questions around it are starting to get blown out of proportion.

Boozer isn't super flashy and probably doesn't have as high an NBA ceiling as prospects such as AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, or Caleb Wilson. Still, Boozer is easily the safest bet in this draft class.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) reacts after a play in the first half against the Texas Longhorns during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

For his entire basketball career to date, Boozer has been the best player on the floor and has won at an extremely high rate. He and his twin brother, Cayden, led Christopher Columbus High School (FL) to four straight state championships and a Chipotle Boys National Championship as seniors.

Cameron is a two-time Gatorade Boys National Player of the Year and a two-time Mr. Basketball USA honoree. He then came to Duke and was undeniably the best player in the entire sport.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) shoots the ball over Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Sure, the NBA is a whole different monster, but there's no evidence that Boozer will not succeed at the next level. Will he be the primary scoring option on an NBA Championship team? Probably not. But he impacts winning in every single way and is as consistent as a prospect can get.

Even with all the questions around Boozer's draft positioning, other reports indicate that Boozer is still in contention for the No. 1 overall pick.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer is awarded the Oscar Robertson Player of the Year Award presented by the US Basketball Writers Association and the Associated Press during the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Cameron Boozer Still in Contention for Top Overall Pick

Say what you want about his ceiling, but Boozer's consistent dominance is impossible to ignore. NBA Draft insider Jonathan Givony reported that some front offices still view Boozer in the discussion for the No. 1 overall pick this June.

"If you talk to the analytics people in NBA front offices who have a lot of influence these days, 100% of them have Cam Boozer at No. 1 at the top of their draft model," Givony said. "That's not just because of what he did in college, where he was the most productive player in college basketball by a mile at 18 years old. But also dating back to what he did in high school as well as at the FIBA level."

Cam Boozer will be a 20-10 guy from day one and pushes for an All-Star nod as a rookie. Got into that and more hot draft takes with Jason McIntyre on the Herd. pic.twitter.com/UnefIbHwqk — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 30, 2026

"Cam Boozer has been the best player in every setting that he's competed on since he was 14 years old, and that goes a long ways with the analytics models."

The Boozer brothers won gold medals at the 2023 FIBA U16 Americas Championship and the 2024 FIBA U17 Americas Championship. Sometimes, it really is this simple.

Quite literally, Boozer has been the best player on the court throughout his basketball career. Regardless of whatever team, league, grassroots level, or opponent that factored in, he was as consistently dominant as a prospect can get.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) goes to the basket against UConn Huskies center Eric Reibe (12) in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Looking at the analytics, it's clear just how ridiculous Boozer's freshman year at Duke was and how efficient he has been across so many aspects of the game over the years. It's simply impossible to ignore the consistency and not consider the former Duke star in the top overall pick discussion.

In all likelihood, Boozer will end up heading to the Grizzlies at No. 3. However, it's clear that NBA front offices are still considering the forward as a franchise cornerstone.