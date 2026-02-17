2 Blue Devils Projected as Top 85 Picks for NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is quickly approaching and will take place on April 23. For Duke, the build-up to draft night comes on the heels of one of the program’s most successful seasons in decades.

In his second season as Duke’s head coach, Manny Diaz led the Blue Devils to an ACC championship — the program’s first since 1962, when Duke won three consecutive conference titles from 1960–62. In the ACC Championship Game, Duke defeated the No. 16-ranked Virginia Cavaliers, 27–20, capping off a landmark season.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Quarterback Darian Mensah completed 19 of 25 passes for 197 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in the title game. Running back Nate Sheppard added 97 rushing yards and a touchdown on 21 carries, while Cooper Barkate led the team in receiving with 91 yards on five catches.

Offseason Departures Create Questions

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) celebrates after the Blue Devils score a touchdown in overtime during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Despite the championship success, the offseason has presented challenges. Both Mensah and Barkate entered the transfer portal and ultimately transferred to Miami, leaving significant holes in the Blue Devils’ offense.

Still, there is reason for optimism. Two key contributors from the championship team are projected to be selected within the top 85 picks of the upcoming draft.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Cooper Barkate (18) runs the ball against Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Davaughn Patterson (5) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

According to a three-round mock draft released by Gordon McGuinness of Pro Football Focus, the Los Angeles Rams are projected to select cornerback Chandler Rivers, while the Green Bay Packers are projected to take offensive lineman Brian Parker II.

Chandler Rivers

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Chandler Rivers (0) runs out before the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Rivers has been one of Duke’s most consistent defenders since arriving as a three-star recruit in 2022. In his senior season, he recorded 59 total tackles (37 solo), eight pass deflections — tying a career high — and two interceptions. Rivers demonstrates strong instincts in zone coverage, using his quickness to keep his eyes on the quarterback while maintaining leverage against route combinations.

The Rams, who rely heavily on zone concepts defensively, could benefit from his skill set. With Emmanuel Forbes currently the only established outside cornerback on the roster, Rivers would address a clear positional need and fit seamlessly into their scheme.

Brian Parker II

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Nana Osafo-Mensah (31) against Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Brian Parker II (53) during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Parker II has built a reputation as a physical presence along the offensive line, particularly in run blocking. According to PFF, he ranked fifth among Power Four offensive linemen and first in the ACC in run-blocking metrics. He started all 13 games this season and played a key role in protecting Mensah and opening running lanes.

Given his strength in the run game, Parker may project best as a guard at the NFL level. For the Packers, there are potential long-term questions along the interior offensive line. Elgton Jenkins is entering the final year of his contract at age 30, and Sean Rhyan could depart in free agency. Parker would provide valuable depth and could develop into a dependable starter, particularly as a run blocker for standout running back Josh Jacobs.

While Duke faces uncertainty following key offseason departures, the program’s ACC championship run showcased the talent Diaz has assembled in Durham. If Rivers and Parker are selected within the top 85 picks, it would further validate Duke’s development pipeline and strengthen the program’s national profile. As draft night approaches, the Blue Devils may once again find themselves in the spotlight — this time on the NFL stage.

