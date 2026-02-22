Talented 2027 Lineman Schedules Duke Official Visit

Duke head coach Manny Diaz and his staff have seen significant success on the 2027 recruiting trail in recent weeks, as the Blue Devils continue to compete for some of the nation’s top prospects.

As the offseason continues, Diaz and company have started scheduling official visits (OVs) with several of their top 2027 targets, including a talented offensive lineman from Texas, who’s expected to visit Durham in May.

Duke Set to Host 2027 Offensive Lineman for Official Visit

On Feb. 19, Jackson Cook, a 2027 offensive lineman prospect from Austin Westlake High School in Austin, Texas, announced on X that he had scheduled an OV with Duke from May 29-31, writing, “OV locked in! See you soon [Duke Football].”

While Cook isn’t a blue-chip prospect and doesn’t have a star rating from 247Sports or Rivals, he’s still a talented offensive lineman and has received plenty of interest from Division I programs. Duke is one of 11 Power Four schools that have offered him, alongside Arizona, Arkansas, Baylor, Boston College, Houston, Kansas State, Northwestern, Pittsburgh, SMU, and Texas Tech.

If Cook can put together a strong senior season at Westlake, he’ll likely finish the 2027 cycle ranked as a three-star prospect or higher.

Sep 10, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; A Duke Blue Devils helmet sits on an equipment chest during the third quarter of the game against the North Carolina A&T Aggies at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

As of now, Cook’s OV with Duke is the only one he has scheduled for the spring, allowing Diaz and his staff to strengthen their relationship with the young offensive lineman and significantly improve the Blue Devils’ chances of winning his recruitment.

Cook is one of several talented 2027 prospects who have scheduled an OV with Duke, joining players like four-star wide receiver Anthony Roberts, four-star wide receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray, and four-star linebacker Brandon Lockley Jr.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

It’s far from a guarantee that Duke will be able to land all or any of those recruits. Still, getting them on campus in Durham will undoubtedly help the Blue Devils improve their standing with each prospect.

Although Duke is the only program to have scheduled Cook for an OV, the Blue Devils will still face competition from several other schools. Rivals currently gives Arkansas the best chance to land the Westlake star, with Duke a close second and Baylor, Texas Tech, and Kansas State also in the mix.

Still, if the Blue Devils can continue to make progress with Cook over the coming months and impress him during his OV, Duke should be well-positioned to secure a commitment from the talented 2027 offensive lineman.