Duke Depending on 3 Key Players in Michigan Showdown

After a dominant defensive performance against No. 20 Clemson Tigers, the Duke Blue Devils followed it with an impressive all-around showing at home against the Syracuse Orange.

Duke eclipsed the 100-point mark for the first time in ACC play this season — and for the fourth time overall — in a commanding win. Freshman star Cameron Boozer led the way with 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting and 12 rebounds. Isaiah Evans added 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting, including 3-of-6 from three-point range.

Feb 14, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer directs his team during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils also received key contributions from Patrick Ngongba, Nikolas Khamenia, and Cayden Boozer, all of whom scored in double figures. Ngongba finished with 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting in his second game back from injury, while Khamenia (14 points) and Boozer (12 points) were highly efficient off the bench.

As a team, Duke shot 38-of-61 (62.3%) from the field and 12-of-20 (60%) from three-point range. The Blue Devils also controlled the glass, out-rebounding Syracuse 39-29, and dominated the assist battle, 21-10.

Feb 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts on the court against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first half at Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Now, Duke turns its attention to Washington, D.C., where it will face the top-ranked Michigan Wolverines. To defeat the No. 1 team in the country, three Blue Devils will be especially critical.

Cameron Boozer

Feb 16, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) celebrates with Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) during the during the second half against the Syracuse Orange at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Boozer has been one of the best players in college basketball this season. The freshman ranks fourth nationally in scoring, averaging 22.8 points per game on 58% shooting from the field and 39% from three-point range.

Against Michigan’s elite frontcourt, Boozer must be at his best. Establishing his perimeter shot early could be crucial. If he forces the Wolverines’ big men to respect his jumper, it will open driving lanes and reduce the likelihood of constant double teams in the paint.

Isaiah Evans

Feb 16, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) reacts after scoring against the Syracuse Orange during the during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Evans’ season has featured some inconsistency, but he has been red-hot in recent weeks. Against Syracuse, he scored 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting and 3-of-6 from three-point range. Over his last three games, Evans is averaging 19.6 points per contest while shooting 57.1% from beyond the arc (12-of-21).

Michigan boasts one of the Big Ten’s best perimeter defenses, holding opponents to 37% shooting overall and 29% from three-point range. If Duke is going to leave Washington with a win, Evans must continue his strong outside shooting to create spacing for Boozer and Ngongba inside.

Patrick Ngongba II

Feb 16, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) brings the ball around Syracuse Orange forward William Kyle (42) during the during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Ngongba’s discipline will be vital. Against the North Carolina Tar Heels, he picked up three first-half fouls and eventually fouled out after playing just 16 minutes. Duke cannot afford a similar situation against Michigan’s physical frontcourt.

Ngongba leads Duke in blocks at 1.2 per game and is the team’s best interior defender. Staying out of foul trouble while protecting the rim could be the difference in limiting Michigan’s efficiency around the basket.

For the Blue Devils to pull off the statement victory, Cameron Boozer must stretch the floor, Isaiah Evans must knock down perimeter shots against an elite defense, and Patrick Ngongba must anchor the paint without foul trouble. If those three deliver, Duke will have a legitimate opportunity to take down No. 1 and solidify its place among the true national title contenders.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.