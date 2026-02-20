Duke Depending on 3 Key Players in Michigan Showdown
In this story:
After a dominant defensive performance against No. 20 Clemson Tigers, the Duke Blue Devils followed it with an impressive all-around showing at home against the Syracuse Orange.
Duke eclipsed the 100-point mark for the first time in ACC play this season — and for the fourth time overall — in a commanding win. Freshman star Cameron Boozer led the way with 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting and 12 rebounds. Isaiah Evans added 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting, including 3-of-6 from three-point range.
The Blue Devils also received key contributions from Patrick Ngongba, Nikolas Khamenia, and Cayden Boozer, all of whom scored in double figures. Ngongba finished with 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting in his second game back from injury, while Khamenia (14 points) and Boozer (12 points) were highly efficient off the bench.
As a team, Duke shot 38-of-61 (62.3%) from the field and 12-of-20 (60%) from three-point range. The Blue Devils also controlled the glass, out-rebounding Syracuse 39-29, and dominated the assist battle, 21-10.
Now, Duke turns its attention to Washington, D.C., where it will face the top-ranked Michigan Wolverines. To defeat the No. 1 team in the country, three Blue Devils will be especially critical.
Cameron Boozer
Boozer has been one of the best players in college basketball this season. The freshman ranks fourth nationally in scoring, averaging 22.8 points per game on 58% shooting from the field and 39% from three-point range.
Against Michigan’s elite frontcourt, Boozer must be at his best. Establishing his perimeter shot early could be crucial. If he forces the Wolverines’ big men to respect his jumper, it will open driving lanes and reduce the likelihood of constant double teams in the paint.
Isaiah Evans
Evans’ season has featured some inconsistency, but he has been red-hot in recent weeks. Against Syracuse, he scored 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting and 3-of-6 from three-point range. Over his last three games, Evans is averaging 19.6 points per contest while shooting 57.1% from beyond the arc (12-of-21).
Michigan boasts one of the Big Ten’s best perimeter defenses, holding opponents to 37% shooting overall and 29% from three-point range. If Duke is going to leave Washington with a win, Evans must continue his strong outside shooting to create spacing for Boozer and Ngongba inside.
Patrick Ngongba II
Ngongba’s discipline will be vital. Against the North Carolina Tar Heels, he picked up three first-half fouls and eventually fouled out after playing just 16 minutes. Duke cannot afford a similar situation against Michigan’s physical frontcourt.
Ngongba leads Duke in blocks at 1.2 per game and is the team’s best interior defender. Staying out of foul trouble while protecting the rim could be the difference in limiting Michigan’s efficiency around the basket.
For the Blue Devils to pull off the statement victory, Cameron Boozer must stretch the floor, Isaiah Evans must knock down perimeter shots against an elite defense, and Patrick Ngongba must anchor the paint without foul trouble. If those three deliver, Duke will have a legitimate opportunity to take down No. 1 and solidify its place among the true national title contenders.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.
Luke Joseph is a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in journalism. Drawing on his extensive knowledge of sports and commitment to storytelling, he serves as a general sports reporter On SI, covering the NFL and college athletics with insight and expertise.