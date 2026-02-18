Duke’s Boozer Sealing Case for NPOY Award

Duke basketball freshman sensation Cameron Boozer has completely distanced himself from the rest of the nation in terms of who the best player in college basketball is. At this point of the season, no other player in the sport has been as consistently dominant as the Blue Devils' prized rookie.

This year, Boozer is fourth in the nation in scoring average at 22.8 points per game to go along with 10.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.7 steals a game on 58.2% shooting from the field and 39.4% shooting from three-point range. The Miami native is averaging 14.2 shot attempts per game and 3.8 three-point attempts a night.

Watch Today's Full Episode Below

Boozer has tallied 14 double-doubles in his rookie campaign and hasn't been in single digits in the scoring column once. Since ACC play has gotten underway, he has only improved his consistency. The 6'9" forward was gone for at least 17 points in each league game for the Blue Devils while shooting under 50% from the field just one time.

Duke has gone up against some elite frontcourts, and no team has been able to even somewhat limit the Blue Devils' leader. Boozer leads Duke in every major statistical category outside of blocks.

Feb 16, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) celebrates with Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) during the during the second half against the Syracuse Orange at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

According to KenPom's National Player of the Year algorithm, Boozer leads the pack with a rating of 2.836. The next man up is Iowa State's Joshua Jefferson with a rating of 1.846.

To put into perspective how massive that margin is, the difference between Boozer's rating and Jefferson's rating is 0.990. The distance between Jefferson at the No. 2 spot and Vanderbilt's Tyler Tanner at the No. 10 spot is 0.411.

Will anyone catch Cameron Boozer in @cjacobsen23's Player of the Year Ladder? 😤 pic.twitter.com/clWKMJl1M4 — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 17, 2026

Cooper Flagg, a fellow Blue Devil who took home the 2025 National Player of the Year award, ended his rookie campaign with a rating of 2.734.

At this point in the season, there is absolutely no debate about who the top player in college basketball is.

Feb 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) exits the court after defeating the Pittsburgh Panthers at Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Boozer About To Face His Biggest Test

Boozer has been quite literally unstoppable all season, but is about to face likely his biggest challenge of the year, as Duke will face No. 1 Michigan at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. this Saturday.

The Wolverines boast one of the most dominant two-way frontcourts in college basketball with 6'9" Yaxel Lendeborg, 6'9" Morez Johnson, and 7'3" Aday Mara.

Feb 11, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) dunks the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Michigan is coming off a signature victory over No. 7 Purdue at Mackey Arena, taking down the Boilermakers 91-80 on Tuesday night. The Wolverines enter Saturday on an 11-game win streak.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE , and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE .