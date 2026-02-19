Blue Devils Get Tune-up for DC Trip, Showdown With Michigan

After a dominant defensive performance against No. 20 Clemson Tigers, the Duke Blue Devils followed it up with a complete effort on both ends of the floor in a home win over the Syracuse Orange.

Against Syracuse, Duke eclipsed the 100-point mark for the first time in ACC play this season and for the fourth time overall. The Blue Devils’ offensive efficiency, ball movement, and depth overwhelmed the Orange from start to finish.

Feb 16, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) celebrates with Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) during the during the second half against the Syracuse Orange at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Freshman star Cameron Boozer and sophomore Isaiah Evans led the charge. Boozer finished with 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting to go along with 12 rebounds, continuing his dominant campaign. Evans added 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting, including 3-of-6 from three-point range.

Duke’s depth once again proved to be a major advantage. Patrick Ngongba, playing just his second game back from injury, scored 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting. Nikolas Khamenia contributed 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting, while Cayden Boozer added 12 points on an efficient 5-of-6 from the field and 2-of-3 from beyond the arc off the bench.

Feb 16, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) reacts after scoring against the Syracuse Orange during the during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

As a team, Duke delivered one of its most efficient shooting performances of the season, finishing 38-of-61 (62.3%) from the field and 12-of-20 (60%) from three-point range. The Blue Devils also controlled the glass, out-rebounding Syracuse 39-29, and showcased their unselfishness with 21 assists compared to the Orange’s 10.

Now, Duke turns its attention to a marquee non-conference matchup in Washington, D.C., where it will face the top-ranked Michigan Wolverines.

Feb 16, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) brings the ball around Syracuse Orange forward William Kyle (42) during the during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Scouting No. 1 Michigan

Michigan has been one of the most dominant teams in the country this season. After the Arizona Wildcats dropped early-season matchups against the Kansas Jayhawks and Texas Tech Red Raiders, the Wildcats slid to No. 4 in the AP Poll, allowing Michigan to claim the top ranking.

In his second season as head coach, Dusty May has transformed the Wolverines into a national powerhouse. Just two seasons ago, Michigan struggled mightily under former head coach Juwan Howard. Now, the program looks completely revitalized.

Feb 17, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May reacts to a call during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

May aggressively utilized the transfer portal, bringing in NBA-caliber talent such as Yaxel Lendeborg, Aday Mara, and Morez Johnson. He also retained key contributors from last season, including Will Tschetter, Nimari Burnett, and Roddy Gayle Jr..

The Wolverines enter the matchup at 25-1 overall and rank among the nation’s elite on both ends of the floor. Michigan leads the country in scoring offense at 90 points per game and ranks first in defensive efficiency, according to KenPom.

Feb 17, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) defends against Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

While Lendeborg leads the team in scoring at 14.5 points per game, Michigan boasts remarkable balance. Aday Mara, Morez Johnson, Elliot Cadeau, and freshman Trey McKenney also average double figures, making the Wolverines difficult to defend.

Duke enters its showdown with Michigan playing some of its best basketball of the season. The Blue Devils are scoring efficiently, sharing the ball, and receiving contributions throughout the rotation. However, the upcoming test against the nation’s top-ranked team presents a different challenge.

Feb 17, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Elliot Cadeau (3) shares a moment with Michigan Wolverines guard Trey McKenney (1) during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

With two elite offenses, NBA-level talent on both rosters, and national implications attached, the matchup in Washington, D.C. has the potential to be one of the most compelling games of the season. For Duke, it’s an opportunity to prove that its recent dominance extends beyond the ACC — and that it belongs firmly in the national championship conversation.

